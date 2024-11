The FHSAA announced the brackets for the high school football playoffs Friday evening after the regular season wrapped up Thursday night. 21 teams from Southwest Florida are postseason bound. Here’s the bracket breakdown (local teams are in bold and higher seeds get home field unless denoted):

Class 5A Region 3

No. 1 Manatee vs. No. 8 Pinellas Park

No. 4 Immokalee vs. No. 5 Cape Coral

No. 2 Fort Myers vs. No. 7 Charlotte

No. 3 Riverdale vs. No. 6 North Fort Myers

Class 4A Region 3

No. 1 Port Charlotte vs. No. 8 South Fort Myers

No. 4 Clearwater at No. 5 Jesuit

No. 2 Naples vs. No. 7 River Ridge

No. 3 Dunbar at No. 6 St. Petersburg

Class 3A Region 4

No. 1 Miami Northwestern vs. No. 8 Barron Collier

No. 4 Lely vs. No. 5 Miami Jackson

No. 2 Key West vs. No. 7 Estero

No. 3 Somerset Academy vs. No. 6 Cypress Lake

Class 2A Region 3

No. 1 Cardinal Mooney vs. No. 8 Somerset Canyons

No. 4 Calvary Christian Academy vs. No. 5 Kings Academy

No. 2 Bishop Verot vs. No. 7 Tarpon Springs

No. 3 Glades Central vs. No. 6 Lakewood

Class 1A Region 3

No. 1 Cardinal Newman vs. No. 8 Evangelical Christian

No. 4 Community School of Naples vs. No. 5 St. John Neumann

No. 2 First Baptist vs. No. 7 Southwest Florida Christian

No. 3 Benjamin vs. No. 6 Northside Christian

In the Rural classification, Moore Haven travels to Madison County.