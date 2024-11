A 66-year-old North Fort Myers Man will attempt the world record for being the oldest person to perform a plank.

He is already internationally recognized for the “Longest male plank.” In 2018, he held the pose for 10 hours.

George Hood is the man who will attempt to break another world record.

“I’ve done 17 world record attempts since 1986, and I’ve been successful in achieving records on 13 of those attempts, three of them with the plank,” said Hood.

Hood said that he is not done attempting world records.

“It’s a passion of mine, and like I said, it’s just something that I’ll continue to do, because I’m just not done yet,” said Hood. “I’m 66 years old. For Guinness purposes, for the record we’re doing tomorrow, I’ll be 66 and some odd days.”

Hood said that this will not be his first planking world record.

“I currently have the international world record for the plank at 10 hours, 10 minutes, and 10 seconds, certified by Assist World Records,” said Hood.

Hood said he has been training for months for this new attempt.

“I’ve trained since January,” said Hood. “I was training about nine hours a day, and the big part of that training regimen is plank time to execute a long plank, you had to do the plank.”

Hood said the music helps his process.

“I can put certain music on, and I have a playlist on YouTube,” said Hood. “It’s 1000s of songs, and I have certain things that will ignite me.”

Hood said that he is confident his pank record is safe.

“10 hours, 10 minutes, 10 seconds. Nobody else in the world has done that, nobody’s gotten close to 10. This is a coveted mark. I’m the only one that can probably do it,” said Hood.