A house in Bonita Springs has caught on fire three times in less than 24 hours.

Thursday evening, crews were at the scene at the home on Imperial Harbor Boulevard in Bonita Springs, which is a 55 and up community.

However, the fire reignited overnight, and it wasn’t just some hot spots. The back of the home was fully engulfed again.

Then, early Friday morning, the house reignited again while WINK News was live at the scene.

The home the second time around was a shell of a house just engulfed by those flames once again at around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

Bonita Springs Fire and Rescue worked together with Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Lee County EMS on the scene as well.

The battalion chief for Bonita Springs Fire and Rescue told us on the scene that the cause of the initial fire Thursday evening was electrical coming from the front porch. He said he believes it came from an outlet.

The other fires were re-sparks from pieces and damage left in the initial fire.

He said this third one might have been from a dresser in the bedroom in the back of the home. Some things inside might have been prone to a spark, but he is surprised because everything inside is still wet. The floors are just pooling with it.

It was a shocking sight to see for neighbors, something they didn’t expect after watching the first fire get put out Thursday afternoon.

“We were getting ready to watch it on the 11 o’clock WINK News, and we’d missed it. We were rewinding, and my wife said, ‘Oh, my God, it’s on fire again.’ So, we ran over or walked over to see what was going on, and sure enough, it’s the same house with as much flame coming out the second time as there was the first time we saw it,” said Matt Strickling, a neighbor.

Now, after the first time this home caught fire, no one was home at the time, and no one was hurt.

Even the American Red Cross came to the scene to help the family who lived in the home.