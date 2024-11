Expect a warmer Friday with stray showers.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “We’ll see more sunshine in the forecast today. A mixture of sun and clouds this afternoon, and we can’t rule out a chance of a stray shower today, that stray shower chance arriving later this afternoon and evening.”

Next Three Days

Friday:

Morning clouds will slowly move out through the day with slightly drier conditions in the forecast for your Friday plans.

There will be the chance for stray showers later in the afternoon and early evening. Temperatures remain quite warm with highs in the upper 80s.

Saturday:

Few clouds and pleasant temperatures will be with us to start Saturday morning.

Sun and clouds and mainly dry conditions continue for your afternoon plans. Temperatures will continue to be warm and above normal.

Highs top out in the upper 80s.Â

Sunday:

Warm, humid and breezy conditions continue for your Sunday morning.

While most stay dry, a few showers will be possible Sunday afternoon and evening. Highs continue to be warm and in the upper 80s.Â

The Weather Authority meteorologists are tracking Hurricane Rafael as it tracks farther away from Southwest Florida. Rafael restrengthened into a Category 3 major hurricane overnight, but is forecast to slowly weaken as it travels through the central Gulf of Mexico through the weekend.

Rafael is not forecast to impact any land throughout the weekend even as it can do a loop de loop and head towards Mexico early next week.

Rafael is forecast to weaken and be a Tropical Storm early next week as well. Â

Southwestern Atlantic:

A trough of low pressure is producing an area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms near Puerto Rico.

This system is expected to move generally westward during the next few days with gradual development possible. Overall, it looks like this area will remain very weak and is forecast to bring tropical moisture into Southwest Florida Monday through Thursday next week.

Formation chance through 7 days is 20%

Hurricane season ends on Nov. 30.