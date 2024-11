Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disorder impacting millions of Americans; however, a new treatment may help alleviate some of its symptoms.

While there is no known cure, an advanced treatment is aiming to help relieve tremors.

Through the use of deep brain stimulation, electrodes deliver electrical pulses to the brain; however, these electrodes can corrode, leading to scaring tissue and eventual removal.

Now, researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have created a fiber that uses ultrasound to simulate neurons in the brain.

The impulses generate high-frequency sound waves to activate brain cells and help reconnect broken circuits, ultimately helping control tremors.

Through this treatment, Parkinson’s patients have been given more control over their bodies and their lives.

Use of this treatment can also help restore memory; however, this method needs to be further tested before it is ready for the public.

Researchers aim to have it ready within the next five years.