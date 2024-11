A school bus driver in Cape Coral ignores the rules of the road.

A concerned parent who caught the video of the bus on camera says it has happened multiple times in the morning. The stop sign violations are in Cape Coral near Pine Island Road and Northeast 24th Avenue.

“Here comes the school bus, and we just blow right through the stop sign,” said the man in the video. “And we went through the stop sign the second day in a row.”

This father of five, who did not want to be named, told WINK News that he had seen that same bus running through the stop sign more than five times.

“For past few days, as I’m out walking my dog, I just noticed continuously, every day, a bus that would come up, and they just with their lights on and don’t stop for the actual stop sign,” said the concerned parent.

His biggest concern is the kids in the area.

“We trust this person as a bus driver to safely get our kids to school. What else could be going on,” he said.

The father said he sees the bus pass around 6:10 a.m. each morning when the area off northeast Pine Island Road is pretty dark.

“It’s not very lit, and that bus driver’s not paying attention- one split second, a kid is crossing, and the kid could get hit by the bus,” said the father.

He even sent the videos to the school district, which says that now that they’re aware, the matter will be addressed with the driver.

Lee County School District tells us school district bus drivers are trained yearly to obey all traffic signals and are expected to follow the rules.