SWFL High School Football Scoreboard Week 12

Author: Zach Oliveri
Tuesday, November 5
CHARLOTTE 0 AT PORT CHARLOTTE 39

Thursday, November 7
GLADES CENTRAL 32 AT BISHOP VEROT 6
NAPLES 35 AT SOUTH FORT MYERS 12
AUBREY ROGERS 14 AT LELY 52
BARRON COLLIER 63 AT BONITA SPRINGS 12
FORT MYERS 28 AT RIVERDALE 13
PARRISH 44 AT GATEWAY 7
NORTH FORT MYERS 38 AT DUNBAR 52
LEMON BAY 14 AT EAST LEE COUNTY 34
CAPE CORAL AT IDA BAKER
IMMOKALEE 58 AT PALMETTO RIDGE 6
ST. JOHN NEUMANN 7 AT FIRST BAPTIST 52
MARINER 10 AT ESTERO 31

