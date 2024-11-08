SWFL High School Football Scoreboard Week 12

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
The regular season finale of high school football in SWFL brings district champions crowned and playoff spots fortified. .
Residents of San Carlos Island have grown tired as garbage and debris from hurricanes Debby, Helene and Milton piles up.
Several federal and state law enforcement agencies were at Alfie Oakes’ home and packing house for an investigation that remains undisclosed.
Popular Matlacha restaurant Miceli’s has reopened just six weeks after enduring damage from back-to-back storms.
A man accused of robbing a Dollar General store is behind bars.
In the race for Fort Myers city council, Cindy Banyai lost the Ward 4 race to incumbent Liston Bochette by just 77 votes or 1.58% of the vote.
The Lee County Port Authority is officially moving forward with negotiations for a new fixed-base operator at Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW).
The owner of a Cape Coral roofing business owes the Internal Revenue Service over $2 million after pleading guilty to fraud charges.
From high school seniors to senior citizens, more than 100,000 people will need a shoulder replacement each year.
Private Sky Aviation Services will be getting future competition from a company with trillions of dollars in assets.
The Mercato restaurant’s difference in decor is clearly striking. Taberna is less rustic and more modern.
A person lost their home and at least two vehicles after a fire engulfed their property.
LeeTran brings back the popular seasonal River District trolleys and Fort Myers Beach tram later this month.
After serving Southwest Florida locals and travelers for nearly 20 years, MBA Transportation is being forced to leave its booth at Southwest Florida International Airport.
Veterans Day is a time to honor and celebrate the sacrifices and bravery of those who have served in the military.
Tuesday, November 5CHARLOTTE 0 AT PORT CHARLOTTE 39
Thursday, November 7GLADES CENTRAL 32 AT BISHOP VEROT 6NAPLES 35 AT SOUTH FORT MYERS 12AUBREY ROGERS 14 AT LELY 52BARRON COLLIER 63 AT BONITA SPRINGS 12FORT MYERS 28 AT RIVERDALE 13PARRISH 44 AT GATEWAY 7NORTH FORT MYERS 38 AT DUNBAR 52LEMON BAY 14 AT EAST LEE COUNTY 34CAPE CORAL AT IDA BAKERIMMOKALEE 58 AT PALMETTO RIDGE 6ST. JOHN NEUMANN 7 AT FIRST BAPTIST 52MARINER 10 AT ESTERO 31