All eyes are on Alfie Oakes after federal agents raided two of his properties on Thursday, the Oakes farm’s packing warehouse and his north Naples home.

“It was shocking. I couldn’t believe it,” said William Hearn, a customer at Seed to Table.

The big question is: Why?

With Oakes as tight-lipped as investigators, WINK News safety and security expert Kristen Ziman says the answers may lie in the agencies involved.

“With these three agencies, specifically the DCIS, the IRS, and the Secret Service, you are looking at some sort of financial investigation, some financial malfeasance of some sort,” said Ziman.

Just what could this federal trifecta mean? Let’s break it down by agency.

The IRS is all about taxes.

“The IRS’ presence indicates a potential investigation into a tax-related issue, such as tax evasion or other financial irregularities,” said Ziman.

The Secret Service is commonly seen as a protection role. Ziman says it can also play a key part when it comes to money.

“Their involvement could suggest concerns about large-scale financial misconduct, fraudulent trend transactions or cyber security vulnerabilities within oaks, farms, financial systems,” said Ziman.

Lastly, the Department of Defense criminal investigative service.

“That’s the DCIS. So they investigate fraud, bribery and corruption that affect the Department of Defense, again, military contracts. So that is, I think, the line, the thread that we have to pull here,” said Ziman.

Ziman told WINK News if federal funds, contracts or resources are involved, these three agencies are warranted in investigating to make sure the public’s money is protected from potential fraud or misuse.

We will continue to push for answers.