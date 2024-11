A worker on the lift of a bucket truck had to be transported to the hospital after suffering some sort of “medical episode” while in the lift said police.

The incident occurred on Monterey Avenue in Cape Coral on Friday morning.

A LeeFlight EMS landed on the intersection of Coronado and El Dorado Parkway; however, the medical helicopter was not used.

First responders instead opted for an ambulance to transported the affected party.

“It appears to have been a medical episode and all parties involved are fine,” said a public information officer for Cape Coral police in a statement to WINK News.

Cape Coral police blocked traffic for at least 20 minutes.

The company the person works for is currently unknown.

Stay tuned to WINKNews.com, WINK News App, streaming, and on-air for any new developments on this story.