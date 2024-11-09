1 dead after crash on Colonial Blvd

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
The trash pile that accumulated on San Carlos Island after hurricanes Debby, Helene and Milton is now being cleared by Lee County.
According to the Fort Myers Police Department, one person is dead after a crash on Colonial Blvd at around 7:30 p.m.
The Sanibel School will remain temporarily closed following indoor air quality (IAQ) tests that did not meet the standards required for safe occupancy.
Veterans Day is a couple of days away, but why wait until then to celebrate our veterans here in southwest Florida?
The Weather Authority is tracking pleasant but warm weather with temperatures above normal into the afternoon.
A 66-year-old North Fort Myers Man will attempt the world record for being the oldest person to perform a plank.
All eyes are on Alfie Oakes after federal agents raided two of his properties on Thursday, the Oakes farm’s packing warehouse and his north Naples home.
21 high school football teams in Southwest Florida are playoff bound. Check out the breakdown of the bracket to see who your team is playing.
FGCU men’s soccer player Sebastian Soriano’s outlook on the game changed when his childhood friend and teammate passed away.
A school bus driver in Cape Coral ignores the rules of the road. A concerned parent caught video of the bus on camera.
A man known for his role in our community has once again found himself right in the middle of another controversy.
The Collier County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who stands accused of Fentanyl possession, among other illegal drugs.
There’s not a lot, but some piles of storm debris left after Hurricane Milton are still on the side of the road in Fort Myers Shores.
A Punta Gorda man who lost almost everything following hurricanes Milton and Helene is now searching for his missing service dog.
A local retired Army staff sergeant was one of just four selected to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington, Virginia.
According to the Fort Myers Police Department, one person is dead after a crash on Colonial Blvd at around 7:30 p.m.
All eastbound lanes of Summerlin Road to DeLeon St. are currently closed.
Authorities were initially called to a trespassing scene at the 7-Eleven on Colonial Boulevard, but the crash occurred before police arrived.
This is an active investigation and authorities have not given on when the roads will be open.
Stay tuned to WINKNews.com, WINK News App, streaming, and on-air for any new developments on this story.