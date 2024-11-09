WINK News

Watch Now

1 dead after crash on Colonial Blvd

Author: Valentina LaFranca
Published: Updated:
Fatal Crash
Credit: UC Breaking 11/09/2024

According to the Fort Myers Police Department, one person is dead after a crash on Colonial Blvd at around 7:30 p.m.

All eastbound lanes of Summerlin Road to DeLeon St. are currently closed.

Authorities were initially called to a trespassing scene at the 7-Eleven on Colonial Boulevard, but the crash occurred before police arrived.

This is an active investigation and authorities have not given on when the roads will be open.

Stay tuned to WINKNews.com, WINK News App, streaming, and on-air for any new developments on this story.

Copyright ©2024 Fort Myers Broadcasting. All rights reserved.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without prior written consent.