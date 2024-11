The Sanibel School. CREDIT: WINK News

The Sanibel School will remain temporarily closed following indoor air quality (IAQ) tests that did not meet the standards required for safe occupancy.

School officials announced in a statement to staff and families that although the district had hoped to reopen classrooms in Buildings 7, 10, 11, and 12 on Nov. 11, the recent IAQ test results have postponed this plan as further remediation efforts are underway.

In specific areas, including Room 1-108 and Room 11-103, IAQ results exceeded the acceptable range for safe use, prompting additional sanitation and repair measures.

Rooms 1-108 require further sanitary cleaning, while Rooms 11-103 will undergo drywall removal, repairs, and general sanitation efforts.

The District anticipates retesting on Nov. 8, with results expected early to midweek.

While the hope is to reopen The Sanibel School during the week of Nov. 18, the date remains tentative, contingent upon successful IAQ results.

‚ÄúWe share in your disappointment of not returning to The Sanibel School at this time,‚ÄĚ district officials stated, emphasizing the priority of health and safety for students and staff.

The school will continue operations at The Heights until the necessary IAQ standards are met for a safe return.

The District encourages parents and guardians to contact the principal with questions or concerns and to view recent updates from the School Board Action Meeting.