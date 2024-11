Veterans Day is a couple of days away, but why wait until then to celebrate our veterans here in southwest Florida?

The Cape Coral Veterans Day parade is on Saturday, and WINK News reporter Paul Dolan is attending the event.

The parade begins at the corner of Cape Coral Parkway and Cape Coral Street. An event this big can get crowded, so it’s best to get your spot early.

Staging for the parade begins at 9 a.m. when you can see all the veterans, marching bands, and everyone else preparing for the event.

The Cape Coral Veterans Day parade lets our community honor and pay our respects to veterans who have lost their lives‚ÄĒthose who served and those who are still serving our country.

The Cape Coral Police Department told WINK that many veterans are participating, and Officer Jeff Caro is the Grand marshal for this year’s parade.

The city of Cape Coral Parks and Recreation and volunteers from the community helped organize the event.

WINK News spoke with Clevester Granville, the master sergeant of a JROTC program, who told us how he teaches younger kids the meaning of Veterans Day.

“I tell them the purpose of Veterans Day is to honor all those individuals that went out there to serve. The reason why you have these rights and these privileges is because of the sacrifices that the soldiers made to protect your rights,” Granville said.

The parade officially begins at 11 a.m. and goes until 1 p.m.

CCPD advises that traffic to avoid the parade will be much heavier than usual.