Lee County begins to clear trash pile on San Carlos Island

The trash pile that accumulated on San Carlos Island after hurricanes Debby, Helene and Milton is now being cleared by Lee County.
According to the Fort Myers Police Department, one person is dead after a crash on Colonial Blvd at around 7:30 p.m.
The Sanibel School will remain temporarily closed following indoor air quality (IAQ) tests that did not meet the standards required for safe occupancy.
Veterans Day is a couple of days away, but why wait until then to celebrate our veterans here in southwest Florida?
The Weather Authority is tracking pleasant but warm weather with temperatures above normal into the afternoon.
A 66-year-old North Fort Myers Man will attempt the world record for being the oldest person to perform a plank.
All eyes are on Alfie Oakes after federal agents raided two of his properties on Thursday, the Oakes farm’s packing warehouse and his north Naples home.
21 high school football teams in Southwest Florida are playoff bound. Check out the breakdown of the bracket to see who your team is playing.
FGCU men’s soccer player Sebastian Soriano’s outlook on the game changed when his childhood friend and teammate passed away.
A school bus driver in Cape Coral ignores the rules of the road. A concerned parent caught video of the bus on camera.
A man known for his role in our community has once again found himself right in the middle of another controversy.
The Collier County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who stands accused of Fentanyl possession, among other illegal drugs.
There’s not a lot, but some piles of storm debris left after Hurricane Milton are still on the side of the road in Fort Myers Shores.
A Punta Gorda man who lost almost everything following hurricanes Milton and Helene is now searching for his missing service dog.
A local retired Army staff sergeant was one of just four selected to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington, Virginia.
After three months of debris and garbage building up, residents on San Carlos Island cheered as Lee County workers began to take care of the pile on Saturday morning.
Kimberly Goulet, a resident of San Carlos Island, said she feels relieved after seeing the workers remove trash from the location.
“It gives you hope for the future. You feel like finally you can get on with your life and move forward,” said Goulet. “The storms come, you get ready, you go out of harm’s way, then you come back and clean up. Well, this cleanup wasn’t happening. It was stalled. So the fact that it’s getting cleaned up now means that everybody gets to get on with their lives.”
The timeline for the clean-up process is still uncertain, but for now, residents are happy that progress has been made.