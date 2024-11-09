Lee County begins to clear trash pile on San Carlos Island

The trash pile that accumulated on San Carlos Island after hurricanes Debby, Helene and Milton is now being cleared by Lee County.

After three months of debris and garbage building up, residents on San Carlos Island cheered as Lee County workers began to take care of the pile on Saturday morning.

Kimberly Goulet, a resident of San Carlos Island, said she feels relieved after seeing the workers remove trash from the location.

“It gives you hope for the future. You feel like finally you can get on with your life and move forward,” said Goulet. “The storms come, you get ready, you go out of harm’s way, then you come back and clean up. Well, this cleanup wasn’t happening. It was stalled. So the fact that it’s getting cleaned up now means that everybody gets to get on with their lives.”

The timeline for the clean-up process is still uncertain, but for now, residents are happy that progress has been made.