The Weather Authority is tracking pleasant but warm weather with temperatures above normal into the afternoon.

Typically, Southwest Florida tops out around 82¬†degrees for high temperatures, yet today’s high is 6¬†degrees above that, at 88 degrees for Fort Myers.

Sun and clouds will stick around throughout the day, with minimal chances for rain.

A stray shower can’t be ruled out, but almost all of Southwest Florida will stay dry.

Winds will be out of the east at 5 to 15 miles per hour.

Sunday

Hopefully, you like Saturday’s weather because more of that is coming for Sunday.

Yet again, highs will reach the upper 80s with sun and clouds and only a chance for a stray shower.

This week

It will stay warm for Veterans Day, with rain chances increasing ever so slightly, with a chance for a few showers throughout the day. 

Temperatures will be staying in the upper 80s with just a chance for a few showers for the start of the work week.

By the end of the week, we are keeping an eye on a cold front that hopefully will stick!

While it wouldn’t cool us down significantly, it would help bring drier air and temperatures back down into the low 80s, which is more typical for this time of year.

Boating

Winds are out of the east on Saturday, around 10 to 15 knots.

There is a moderate chop in our inland waters and the Gulf wave heights are reaching around 2 to 3 feet.

Overall, it’s going to be a nice weekend out in the Gulf with plenty of sunshine.

Tropics

Rafael has been downgraded to a tropical storm with 65 miles per hour winds as it continues to move west-northwestward over the central Gulf of Mexico.

This will continue to move away towards Mexico. This will continue to gradually weaken as it runs into drier air and vertical wind shear.

Aside from Tropical Storm Rafael, our Weather Authority team is watching a disturbance in the tropics that has a low 10% chance of developing.

Regardless of development, locally heavy rains are possible across the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, Turks and Caicos Islands, the southeastern Bahamas, and eastern Cuba through Sunday.

Hurricane season ends on November 30th!