This week’s segment of WINK Neighborhood Watch features defrauding a Dollar General, illegal drug trafficking into jail and first-degree murder via fentanyl. Credit: Lee County Sheriff’s Office

Domynque McCurdy has been arrested after defrauding a Dollar General in North Fort Myers.

On Wednesday, Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested McCurdy, a former Dollar General worker.

LCSO said McCurdy used fake refunds and applied them to her debit cards over the course of two months.

During the investigation, McCurdy explained that she needed the money for an upcoming move and took the money to finance the future costs associated with it.

The theft totaled more than $7,000, and during each transaction, deputies said, she would scan a $50 toy called Squeakee Dino multiple times to make the returns.

McCurdy is charged with larceny and defrauding to obtain property valued at less than $20,000.

McCurdy is out of jail as of Monday night.

Whitney Darlene Hairston Credit: The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office

Whitney Darlene Hairston, a 30-year-old employee at the DeSoto County Jail, has been arrested after allegedly trafficking illegal contraband into the jail.

According to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office, contracted worker Hairston is accused of working with Leroy Thomas Jr., another suspect in the illegal trafficking of contraband.

Thomas Jr. was arrested last week.

Hairston faces charges of possession of a controlled substance, smuggling contraband into a county facility, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

Joshua Robert Pulley Credit: The Lee County Sheriff’s Office

Joshua Robert Pulleym, a 32-year-old man, has been convicted of first-degree murder of unlawful distribution of fentanyl and sale or delivery of fentanyl for the overdose death of a Lee County woman.

The jury returned a guilty verdict Friday afternoon. This is the first time a defendant has gone to trial on these charges in Lee County.

The Lee County Grand Jury indicted 32-year-old Joshua Robert Pulley in July 2023.

According to the state attorney’s office, in December 2022, Pulley provided drugs to the victim after meeting her in the parking lot of a restaurant in Fort Myers.

Evidence at trial showed Pulley was also texting the victim about the meet-up. The victim returned home and was found in her bedroom, unresponsive, later that night.

Her roommate called emergency responders, but she could not be revived. The Medical Examiner determined the victim died from a Fentanyl overdose.

The Fort Myers Police Department investigated the case.

Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 16.