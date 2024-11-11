Bonita Springs honors veterans with heartfelt ceremony

WINK News
The Midpoint Bridge is closed as we honor our veterans one step at a time, with the Veterans Day 5K, hosted by the Fort Myers YMCA.
On Monday, veterans at Truewood by Merrill were honored by Port Charlotte High School’s JROTC cadets.
This Veterans Day, the community at Pelican Preserve is coming together for the sixth year in a row to honor our veterans with a field of flags and a special ceremony.
FEMA is facing accusations of bias as a message sent by an employee emerged telling them to skip Trump supporter homes following a hurricane.
Of the six state amendments on this year’s ballot in Florida, only two made it out alive. Amendments two and five crossed the required 60% threshold.
Surveillance cameras captured someone breaking in through the glass door at the Superior Hemp Dispensary in downtown Cape Coral on Saturday.
A veteran and his wife have been conned out of their retirement savings.
A Cape Coral yard used to be green and brimming with life, but hurricane debris sitting there for so long left the spot lifeless.
Florida Gators men’s basketball head coach Todd Golden still with the team despite sexual harassment and stalking investigation.
When two girls battled and won against leukemia, their families and care team planned some big celebrations.
A Cape Coral woman has been arrested for aggravated battery after she ran her car into a truck multiple times.
This Veterans Day, Southwest Florida is thanking all the men and women who served our country and protected the many freedoms we enjoy today.
A pile of trash on San Carlos Island that kept growing after Hurricane Debby is now gone.
A boil water notice is in effect for some residents of Fort Myers Beach.
Prostate cancer is a growing problem in men, and advanced cases are rising for the first time in twenty years, which is why screening is so important.
One of the main ceremonies happened Monday morning in Bonita Springs, where U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Steven Blum spoke.
WINK News reporter and veteran Esly Davis attended the event.
On Monday, in Bonita Springs, veterans, their families, JROTC students and the community came together to honor the sacrifices of those who put on military uniforms.
It was an emotional event. Scott Klein, an army veteran and Chaplain of the American Legion, said, “I’m very proud I served my country, and if I was physically able to do it again, I’d definitely do it again, and I’m proud of all my brothers and sisters who served.”
Pride.
“It’s hard not to get teared up about it,” said a veteran of the Gulf War.
Tears.
“My favorite part was when the general gave his speech,” one JROTC student said.
And inspiration.
Another JROTC student said, “What he said was, ‘The veterans of tomorrow stand on the shoulders of the veterans from yesterday.’ That just felt really deep to me, and that’s something that will definitely stick with me, probably the rest of my life.”
Over 500 people gathered in Bonita Springs for a Veterans Day ceremony, including guest speaker Blum, who served over 42 years.
“I feel privileged to be part of this. It’s a great ceremony,” said Blum. “They got it just right and struck the right balance of respect, admiration and thankfulness for veterans and their service and sacrifice. It’s terrific. It’s amazing to see veterans out here that were serving two years before I was even born.”
The event featured the aisle of flags, a 21-gun salute and music honoring those who served in all six military branches.
The man behind this event is an army veteran and Bonita Springs councilman, Nigel Fullick.
“This is typical Bonita Springs; this is how we feel about our veterans and our community,” said Fullick.
Klein said, “I’ve never been to another town that puts more forward toward Veterans Day or Memorial Day than Bonita Springs.”
Soldiers, marines, sailors, coastguardsmen, guardians and airmen, WINK News wishes you a happy Veterans Day!