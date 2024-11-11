Bonita Springs honors veterans with heartfelt ceremony

This Veterans Day, Southwest Florida is thanking everyone who served our country and protected the many freedoms we enjoy today.

One of the main ceremonies happened Monday morning in Bonita Springs, where U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Steven Blum spoke.

WINK News reporter and veteran Esly Davis attended the event.

On Monday, in Bonita Springs, veterans, their families, JROTC students and the community came together to honor the sacrifices of those who put on military uniforms.

It was an emotional event. Scott Klein, an army veteran and Chaplain of the American Legion, said, “I’m very proud I served my country, and if I was physically able to do it again, I’d definitely do it again, and I’m proud of all my brothers and sisters who served.”

Pride.

“It’s hard not to get teared up about it,” said a veteran of the Gulf War.

Tears.

“My favorite part was when the general gave his speech,” one JROTC student said.

And inspiration.

Another JROTC student said, “What he said was, ‘The veterans of tomorrow stand on the shoulders of the veterans from yesterday.’ That just felt really deep to me, and that’s something that will definitely stick with me, probably the rest of my life.”

Over 500 people gathered in Bonita Springs for a Veterans Day ceremony, including guest speaker Blum, who served over 42 years.

“I feel privileged to be part of this. It’s a great ceremony,” said Blum. “They got it just right and struck the right balance of respect, admiration and thankfulness for veterans and their service and sacrifice. It’s terrific. It’s amazing to see veterans out here that were serving two years before I was even born.”

The event featured the aisle of flags, a 21-gun salute and music honoring those who served in all six military branches.

The man behind this event is an army veteran and Bonita Springs councilman, Nigel Fullick.

“This is typical Bonita Springs; this is how we feel about our veterans and our community,” said Fullick.

Klein said, “I’ve never been to another town that puts more forward toward Veterans Day or Memorial Day than Bonita Springs.”

Soldiers, marines, sailors, coastguardsmen, guardians and airmen, WINK News wishes you a happy Veterans Day!