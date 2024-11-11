Cape Coral CBD Shop hit by vandals twice in 1 week

Vandals have left a shop’s owners devastated and searching for answers.

Surveillance cameras captured someone breaking in through the glass door at the Superior Hemp Dispensary in downtown Cape Coral on Saturday, and it has happened before: They had another break-in four days earlier.

WINK News reporter Taylor Wirtz spoke with the owners in downtown Cape Coral.

Folks here hope someone will recognize the person in the surveillance video and turn them in to the police, so they can’t do this again.

They also hope this person will get the help they need.

As CEO of Good Vibe CBD, Todd Cynecki isn’t in this just for the money. He said he’s truly passionate about helping people solve their problems, whether they be stress, anxiety or insomnia.

“Getting somebody to come back in the next day and say, ‘Oh, my God, this really worked’ or ‘Thank you so much.’ It makes the hair on my arm stand up,” he said.

When he came into work last Tuesday to find that someone had broken into his Superior Hemp Dispensary in Cape Coral and taken cash and merchandise, he said it hit him as hard emotionally as it did financially.

“Honestly, you feel violated. This is our space. We like and love what we do here, we put a lot of effort into it. When you see somebody rummaging through your things, it makes you feel angry, frustrated,” Cynecki explained.

Surveillance video shows someone taking a rock through the back door and helping themselves to everything on the counter.

But after the shop owners repaired that back door… “Saturday morning, he came back and broke in again and took more stuff, the front door this time,” said Cynecki.

Based on the footage, Cynecki believes the same person broke in both times.

He estimates it’s cost him and the dispensary owners at least $10,000. He’s hoping someone will recognize the suspect and turn that person in to police.

Cynecki said, “We understand that times are tough right now and that, you know, people are hurting, but we’re the company that if you would have come and asked us for help, we would have helped you.”

If you recognize the person in the surveillance footage, contact Cape Coral police.

Cynecki said he wants the person caught so they can’t do this again—but most of all, he hopes they get the help they need.

If you have any information on these burglaries, contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477. You can also submit tips online or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Remember, you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.