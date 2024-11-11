Cape Coral CBD Shop hit by vandals twice in 1 week

WINK News
The Midpoint Bridge is closed as we honor our veterans one step at a time, with the Veterans Day 5K, hosted by the Fort Myers YMCA.
On Monday, veterans at Truewood by Merrill were honored by Port Charlotte High School’s JROTC cadets.
This Veterans Day, the community at Pelican Preserve is coming together for the sixth year in a row to honor our veterans with a field of flags and a special ceremony.
FEMA is facing accusations of bias as a message sent by an employee emerged telling them to skip Trump supporter homes following a hurricane.
Of the six state amendments on this year’s ballot in Florida, only two made it out alive. Amendments two and five crossed the required 60% threshold.
A veteran and his wife have been conned out of their retirement savings.
A Cape Coral yard used to be green and brimming with life, but hurricane debris sitting there for so long left the spot lifeless.
Florida Gators men’s basketball head coach Todd Golden still with the team despite sexual harassment and stalking investigation.
When two girls battled and won against leukemia, their families and care team planned some big celebrations.
A Cape Coral woman has been arrested for aggravated battery after she ran her car into a truck multiple times.
This Veterans Day, Southwest Florida is thanking all the men and women who served our country and protected the many freedoms we enjoy today.
A pile of trash on San Carlos Island that kept growing after Hurricane Debby is now gone.
A boil water notice is in effect for some residents of Fort Myers Beach.
Prostate cancer is a growing problem in men, and advanced cases are rising for the first time in twenty years, which is why screening is so important.
Vandals have left a shop’s owners devastated and searching for answers.
Surveillance cameras captured someone breaking in through the glass door at the Superior Hemp Dispensary in downtown Cape Coral on Saturday, and it has happened before: They had another break-in four days earlier.
WINK News reporter Taylor Wirtz spoke with the owners in downtown Cape Coral.
Folks here hope someone will recognize the person in the surveillance video and turn them in to the police, so they can’t do this again.
They also hope this person will get the help they need.
As CEO of Good Vibe CBD, Todd Cynecki isn’t in this just for the money. He said he’s truly passionate about helping people solve their problems, whether they be stress, anxiety or insomnia.
“Getting somebody to come back in the next day and say, ‘Oh, my God, this really worked’ or ‘Thank you so much.’ It makes the hair on my arm stand up,” he said.
When he came into work last Tuesday to find that someone had broken into his Superior Hemp Dispensary in Cape Coral and taken cash and merchandise, he said it hit him as hard emotionally as it did financially.
“Honestly, you feel violated. This is our space. We like and love what we do here, we put a lot of effort into it. When you see somebody rummaging through your things, it makes you feel angry, frustrated,” Cynecki explained.
Surveillance video shows someone taking a rock through the back door and helping themselves to everything on the counter.
But after the shop owners repaired that back door… “Saturday morning, he came back and broke in again and took more stuff, the front door this time,” said Cynecki.
Based on the footage, Cynecki believes the same person broke in both times.
He estimates it’s cost him and the dispensary owners at least $10,000. He’s hoping someone will recognize the suspect and turn that person in to police.
Cynecki said, “We understand that times are tough right now and that, you know, people are hurting, but we’re the company that if you would have come and asked us for help, we would have helped you.”
If you recognize the person in the surveillance footage, contact Cape Coral police.
Cynecki said he wants the person caught so they can’t do this again—but most of all, he hopes they get the help they need.
If you have any information on these burglaries, contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477. You can also submit tips online or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Remember, you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.