Cape Coral woman arrested for aggravated battery with a car

A Cape Coral woman has been arrested for aggravated battery after she ran her car into a truck multiple times.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, 35-year-old Abril Fernanda Velazaquez was arrested on Saturday.

According to the victim, he and Velazaquez planned to meet at Velazaquez’s house to pick up his children as part of a planned visit.

He says he brought his current wife, who is seven months pregnant, to the meeting.

The victim said while he was picking up his children, Velazaquez attempted to open the passenger door and appeared as if she was trying to look inside the passenger side window.

After picking up the children, the victim drove briefly and came to a stop light at Pine Island Road and Cleveland Ave.

He told deputies that as he was stopped, he felt an abrupt impact on the back of his truck and saw Velazaquez directly behind him in her car.

He said after the first impact, Velazaquez placed the car in reverse and hit his truck two or three more times, pushing his truck forward.

Due to the impacts, his pregnant wife had to be transported to the hospital for evaluation.

The incident report noted that Velazaquez knew his wife was pregnant.

She now faces charges of four counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Velazaquez has since been released from the Lee County Jail.