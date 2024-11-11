Cape neighbors frustrated by clean up wait

A Cape Coral yard used to be green and brimming with life, but hurricane debris sitting there for so long left the spot lifeless.

Neighbors want answers as to why the cleanup has taken so long.

The City of Cape Coral said that Waste Pro was behind but is now catching up quickly.

However, neighbors we spoke with are asking how quickly because they have had debris on their curb waiting to be hauled away for weeks, to the point that their lawn is damaged.

“When is it happening?” said neighbor Jessica Agate.

Agate showed us that the debris had killed her grass by sitting on her curb for so long.

Now, the City of Cape Coral has opened two sites. One on Southwest 19th Avenue and a second on Northwest 28th Place for people to dump debris and yard waste themselves.

“It just begs the question who’s gonna take care of this? When is it going to be done? We have been waiting a while,” Agate said.

Agate hopes the city finds a better solution and a plan for cleaning up after future storms.

“I don’t know what they’re doing to go about this. How many contractors is it? One truck, two trucks, three trucks,” she said.

The City of Cape Coral does have an interactive map where you can check the progress of when crews will be in your neighborhood. The goal is to have it all picked up by Thanksgiving.