Cape neighbors frustrated by clean up wait

The Midpoint Bridge is closed as we honor our veterans one step at a time, with the Veterans Day 5K, hosted by the Fort Myers YMCA.
On Monday, veterans at Truewood by Merrill were honored by Port Charlotte High School’s JROTC cadets.
This Veterans Day, the community at Pelican Preserve is coming together for the sixth year in a row to honor our veterans with a field of flags and a special ceremony.
FEMA is facing accusations of bias as a message sent by an employee emerged telling them to skip Trump supporter homes following a hurricane.
Of the six state amendments on this year’s ballot in Florida, only two made it out alive. Amendments two and five crossed the required 60% threshold.
Surveillance cameras captured someone breaking in through the glass door at the Superior Hemp Dispensary in downtown Cape Coral on Saturday.
A veteran and his wife have been conned out of their retirement savings.
Florida Gators men’s basketball head coach Todd Golden still with the team despite sexual harassment and stalking investigation.
When two girls battled and won against leukemia, their families and care team planned some big celebrations.
A Cape Coral woman has been arrested for aggravated battery after she ran her car into a truck multiple times.
This Veterans Day, Southwest Florida is thanking all the men and women who served our country and protected the many freedoms we enjoy today.
A pile of trash on San Carlos Island that kept growing after Hurricane Debby is now gone.
A boil water notice is in effect for some residents of Fort Myers Beach.
Prostate cancer is a growing problem in men, and advanced cases are rising for the first time in twenty years, which is why screening is so important.
A Cape Coral yard used to be green and brimming with life, but hurricane debris sitting there for so long left the spot lifeless.
Neighbors want answers as to why the cleanup has taken so long.
The City of Cape Coral said that Waste Pro was behind but is now catching up quickly.
However, neighbors we spoke with are asking how quickly because they have had debris on their curb waiting to be hauled away for weeks, to the point that their lawn is damaged.
“When is it happening?” said neighbor Jessica Agate.
Agate showed us that the debris had killed her grass by sitting on her curb for so long.
Now, the City of Cape Coral has opened two sites. One on Southwest 19th Avenue and a second on Northwest 28th Place for people to dump debris and yard waste themselves.
“It just begs the question who’s gonna take care of this? When is it going to be done? We have been waiting a while,” Agate said.
Agate hopes the city finds a better solution and a plan for cleaning up after future storms.
“I don’t know what they’re doing to go about this. How many contractors is it? One truck, two trucks, three trucks,” she said.
The City of Cape Coral does have an interactive map where you can check the progress of when crews will be in your neighborhood. The goal is to have it all picked up by Thanksgiving.