Field of flags ceremony honors veterans

The Midpoint Bridge is closed as we honor our veterans one step at a time, with the Veterans Day 5K, hosted by the Fort Myers YMCA.
On Monday, veterans at Truewood by Merrill were honored by Port Charlotte High School’s JROTC cadets.
FEMA is facing accusations of bias as a message sent by an employee emerged telling them to skip Trump supporter homes following a hurricane.
Of the six state amendments on this year’s ballot in Florida, only two made it out alive. Amendments two and five crossed the required 60% threshold.
Surveillance cameras captured someone breaking in through the glass door at the Superior Hemp Dispensary in downtown Cape Coral on Saturday.
A veteran and his wife have been conned out of their retirement savings.
A Cape Coral yard used to be green and brimming with life, but hurricane debris sitting there for so long left the spot lifeless.
Florida Gators men’s basketball head coach Todd Golden still with the team despite sexual harassment and stalking investigation.
When two girls battled and won against leukemia, their families and care team planned some big celebrations.
A Cape Coral woman has been arrested for aggravated battery after she ran her car into a truck multiple times.
This Veterans Day, Southwest Florida is thanking all the men and women who served our country and protected the many freedoms we enjoy today.
A pile of trash on San Carlos Island that kept growing after Hurricane Debby is now gone.
A boil water notice is in effect for some residents of Fort Myers Beach.
Prostate cancer is a growing problem in men, and advanced cases are rising for the first time in twenty years, which is why screening is so important.
This Veterans Day, the community at Pelican Preserve is coming together for the sixth year in a row to honor our veterans with a field of flags and a special ceremony.
These flags stand tall thanks to the individuals behind them: a soldier who fought in Vietnam, a Marine who served in Afghanistan and represented 17% of the U.S. Military and a woman warrior.
With 8,000 flags and over 70 volunteers, this tribute comes to life every year. For Vietnam veteran Tom Shaner, organizing this event is personal.
“It’s a way to remember who we are, our country, the privileges we have, the soldiers, Marines and sailors and Air Force men and coastguardsmen that have given up part of their life to serve our country, so we just salute them this way,” Shaner said.
Joining him in this tradition is infantry Marine and Afghanistan veteran Ryan Little.
He said he was, “Energized. I mean, it’s a day of remembrance, it’s a day of community, it’s a day of connection, but really, it’s a day to remember the men and women who served, the men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice. The freedoms that we have today, the luxuries that we have today in this country, I’m very grateful.”
This year, the event also honored female veterans, with a special guest, the founder of Woman Veteran Warriors Air Force veteran Tiana Boher.
“Being a woman veteran is something very unique, so only 1.5% of all women in the United States are actually women veterans. Our main goals and mission for women veteran warriors is to honor, preserve and promote the legacy of all the women veterans who have served,” she said.
The ceremony was held Monday morning at Pelicans Preserve.