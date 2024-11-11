Field of flags ceremony honors veterans

This Veterans Day, the community at Pelican Preserve is coming together for the sixth year in a row to honor our veterans with a field of flags and a special ceremony.

These flags stand tall thanks to the individuals behind them: a soldier who fought in Vietnam, a Marine who served in Afghanistan and represented 17% of the U.S. Military and a woman warrior.

With 8,000 flags and over 70 volunteers, this tribute comes to life every year. For Vietnam veteran Tom Shaner, organizing this event is personal.

“It’s a way to remember who we are, our country, the privileges we have, the soldiers, Marines and sailors and Air Force men and coastguardsmen that have given up part of their life to serve our country, so we just salute them this way,” Shaner said.

Joining him in this tradition is infantry Marine and Afghanistan veteran Ryan Little.

He said he was, “Energized. I mean, it’s a day of remembrance, it’s a day of community, it’s a day of connection, but really, it’s a day to remember the men and women who served, the men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice. The freedoms that we have today, the luxuries that we have today in this country, I’m very grateful.”

This year, the event also honored female veterans, with a special guest, the founder of Woman Veteran Warriors Air Force veteran Tiana Boher.

“Being a woman veteran is something very unique, so only 1.5% of all women in the United States are actually women veterans. Our main goals and mission for women veteran warriors is to honor, preserve and promote the legacy of all the women veterans who have served,” she said.

The ceremony was held Monday morning at Pelicans Preserve.