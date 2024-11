From representing Florida in the U.S. Senate to representing America on the world stage.

The New York Times reports that President-elect Donald Trump will likely choose Florida Senator Marco Rubio as his Secretary of State.

Nothing is set in stone just yet, but if Rubio does take the seat, he will be making history.

WINK News reporter Maddie Herron spoke with Senator Rick Scott’s team. https://twitter.com/scottforflorida/status/1856148739867492382?s=46

It says in part, “I’m thrilled for my friend, Florida colleague, and our next secretary of state, Marco Rubio.”

We contacted Senator Scott’s team and asked whether this pick was official. They responded by saying, ‘That’s what we heard.’

Now, in this post, Scott goes on to express further admiration for Senator Rubio, admiration he also expressed on Fox News Monday evening.

Scott said, “I hope that’s all true, we’ve got to get his agenda done.”

He hopes it’s true, and he’s not the only Florida leader sharing these sentiments.

Florida Congressman Byron Donalds tweeted in support of Rubio as well. https://twitter.com/ByronDonalds/status/1856164325712441526

And Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart. https://twitter.com/MarioDB/status/1856165080435404926

What does the Secretary of State position entail?

It’s their official responsibility to execute non-military and non-homeland security aspects of foreign policy.

As for his seat in the Senate, Governor Ron Desantis can temporarily appoint a replacement for Rubio’s seat, who will serve in the Senate until the next general election is held.