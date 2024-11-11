Former Hendry County deputy, Tyler Williams, to appear in court

WINK News
Prostate cancer is a growing problem in men, and advanced cases are rising for the first time in twenty years, which is why screening is so important.
Neighbors gathered in Naples at Cambier Park to honor the people who protect and serve our country.
There was an unveiling of another Raymond l Lutgert sculpture in Naples this weekend.
Deputies have arrested a man in connection to a fatal shooting outside a Burlington in Collier County.
The family of a 16-year-old girl is one step closer to getting justice today as the two suspects in her murder are scheduled in court.
Southwest Florida Postal Service workers have gathered to rally for higher pay and benefits.
If you’re a veteran and want to enjoy a meal deal, some restaurants are having offers.
Lee County Domestic Animal Services announced it has temporarily paused cat intake due to a rise in ringworm cases.
The Great Wolf Lodge is set to open its doors, and celebrity guest Rob Gronkowski will kick off the festivities during a private event.
FEMA is facing accusations of bias as a message sent by an employee emerged telling them to skip Trump supporter homes following a hurricane.
A 2-year-old female panther was killed by a vehicle in Collier County, increasing the death total of the endangered species to 27 for 2024.
The Weather Authority is tracking a warm and dry Veterans Day with the possibility of stray showers in the afternoon and evening.
A man was taken to the hospital after being electrocuted at a Lee County Electric Cooperative station in Cape Coral.
Veterans Day is a time to honor and celebrate the sacrifices and bravery of those who have served in the military.
Former Hendry County deputy Tyler Williams is scheduled to appear before a federal judge, and it’s all centered around a video.
In the video, you see him talking as he’s holding a man who’s handcuffed.
The man moves slightly, then Williams slams the man to the ground.
That man, who was being held for a domestic violence call, lost consciousness when it happened back in April.
Williams faces two federal charges that carry a possible sentence of 30 years combined. This wasn’t his first issue working in law enforcement.
He resigned from the Fort Myers Police Department after a slew of internal affairs investigations involving several arrests where he was accused of failing to report something or violating policy.
He is set to appear in court Tuesday.