Former Hendry County deputy, Tyler Williams, to appear in court

Former Hendry County deputy Tyler Williams is scheduled to appear before a federal judge, and it’s all centered around a video.

In the video, you see him talking as he’s holding a man who’s handcuffed.

The man moves slightly, then Williams slams the man to the ground.

That man, who was being held for a domestic violence call, lost consciousness when it happened back in April.

Williams faces two federal charges that carry a possible sentence of 30 years combined. This wasn’t his first issue working in law enforcement.

He resigned from the Fort Myers Police Department after a slew of internal affairs investigations involving several arrests where he was accused of failing to report something or violating policy.

He is set to appear in court Tuesday.

