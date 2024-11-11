WINK News

Lee County Domestic Animal Services pauses cat intakes

Writer: Carolina Guzman
The Lee County Domestic Animal Services announced it has temporarily stopped taking in cats.

The shelter announced Friday that they are dealing with a recent rise in feline ringworm cases and want to be proactive to ensure all the cats currently in their care are healthy.

Staffers are giving preventative medical treatments to the shelter’s entire feline population, plus specialized care to any cat exposed to ringworm.

Although intakes are on hold, the shelter is still open for adoptions Monday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

