Lee County veteran and wife conned out of savings

The Midpoint Bridge is closed as we honor our veterans one step at a time, with the Veterans Day 5K, hosted by the Fort Myers YMCA.
On Monday, veterans at Truewood by Merrill were honored by Port Charlotte High School’s JROTC cadets.
This Veterans Day, the community at Pelican Preserve is coming together for the sixth year in a row to honor our veterans with a field of flags and a special ceremony.
FEMA is facing accusations of bias as a message sent by an employee emerged telling them to skip Trump supporter homes following a hurricane.
Of the six state amendments on this year’s ballot in Florida, only two made it out alive. Amendments two and five crossed the required 60% threshold.
Surveillance cameras captured someone breaking in through the glass door at the Superior Hemp Dispensary in downtown Cape Coral on Saturday.
A Cape Coral yard used to be green and brimming with life, but hurricane debris sitting there for so long left the spot lifeless.
Florida Gators men’s basketball head coach Todd Golden still with the team despite sexual harassment and stalking investigation.
When two girls battled and won against leukemia, their families and care team planned some big celebrations.
A Cape Coral woman has been arrested for aggravated battery after she ran her car into a truck multiple times.
This Veterans Day, Southwest Florida is thanking all the men and women who served our country and protected the many freedoms we enjoy today.
A pile of trash on San Carlos Island that kept growing after Hurricane Debby is now gone.
A boil water notice is in effect for some residents of Fort Myers Beach.
Prostate cancer is a growing problem in men, and advanced cases are rising for the first time in twenty years, which is why screening is so important.
A veteran and his wife have been conned out of their retirement savings.
The con artist initially told the couple they would help secure their social security account. Instead, the crook stole thousands of dollars.
The con artist got David Johnson, a retired Navy veteran, to send over $20,000 by calling and emailing over and over again. Then, the con artist told Johnson to tell no one, saying it was confidential government business.
Johnson eventually ended up at a Circle K in North Fort Myers, where he sent the thousands as the scammer directed him to use a Bitcoin ATM.
Johnson and his wife, Terri Lynn Johnson, live in North Fort Myers.
Johnson served in the Navy for 20 years and even served during Desert Storm, but today, the Johnsons’ happy home is anything but after multiple scammers working together bamboozled Johnson.
It’s still unknown whether they will be able to get that hard-earned cash back, but the Johnsons want their story out there so this doesn’t happen to anyone else.
“I’m thinking to myself, well, somebody’s got my social security number, and this operation here, which, as I was led to believe, was part of Social Security department or our government, that I went ahead and got this portion of it done,” David said.
Johnson’s wife added, “You have to speak up, and you have to at least say, maybe there’s a way you can retrieve funds. Maybe there’s not. It could be you. It could be me, and unfortunately, this time it’s us. It happens here.”
The Johnsons plan to file a report with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday.
The Social Security Administration urges people to be calm, hang up or not respond to a call or email from someone pretending to be Social Security and report it. It also says that if you get ripped off, don’t blame yourself, but make sure you report it.