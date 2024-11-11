Local treatment for prostate cancer

WINK News
Neighbors gathered in Naples at Cambier Park to honor the people who protect and serve our country.
There was an unveiling of another Raymond l Lutgert sculpture in Naples this weekend.
Deputies have arrested a man in connection to a fatal shooting outside a Burlington in Collier County.
Former Hendry County deputy Tyler Williams is scheduled to appear before a federal judge, and it’s all centered around a video.
The family of a 16-year-old girl is one step closer to getting justice today as the two suspects in her murder are scheduled in court.
Southwest Florida Postal Service workers have gathered to rally for higher pay and benefits.
If you’re a veteran and want to enjoy a meal deal, some restaurants are having offers.
Lee County Domestic Animal Services announced it has temporarily paused cat intake due to a rise in ringworm cases.
The Great Wolf Lodge is set to open its doors, and celebrity guest Rob Gronkowski will kick off the festivities during a private event.
FEMA is facing accusations of bias as a message sent by an employee emerged telling them to skip Trump supporter homes following a hurricane.
A 2-year-old female panther was killed by a vehicle in Collier County, increasing the death total of the endangered species to 27 for 2024.
The Weather Authority is tracking a warm and dry Veterans Day with the possibility of stray showers in the afternoon and evening.
A man was taken to the hospital after being electrocuted at a Lee County Electric Cooperative station in Cape Coral.
Veterans Day is a time to honor and celebrate the sacrifices and bravery of those who have served in the military.
Prostate cancer is a growing problem in men, and advanced cases are rising for the first time in 20 years, which is why screening is so important.
“For our patients that are of average risk for prostate cancer, we actually recommend screening at least every two to four years with a PSA blood test between the ages of 50 and 69 years,” said Dr. Erin Heitman, urologist at Precision Healthcare Specialists.
If it’s caught early, Bonita Springs urologist Erin Heitman said there are also a growing number of promising new treatments.
“I think where the future of prostate cancer is heading are actually focal therapies. Whether or not it’s using a laser or cryotherapy, freezing or high-frequency ultrasound technology to target prostate cancer tissue to try to treat the prostate cancer, leaving the remaining prostate tissue intact,” Heitman said.
With focal treatments, doctors deliver an energy source directly to the cancer—it may be cold or heat—which kills the cells without removing any tissue. Unlike radiation, it isn’t harmful to the rest of the body.
These treatments are only used on early cancers that are localized to the prostate and can be seen on an MRI. An added benefit is that they don’t hamper future treatments.
“If you do have a recurrence after focal treatment, you have not eliminated any of your options; you can have to repeat focal therapy or even whole gland therapy,” Heitman said.
It’s hoped the combination of early detection and less invasive treatments will change the direction of prostate cancer.
All of these treatments are available in Southwest Florida, but doctors can’t stress enough.
That timely screening is the key to catching the disease early enough to utilize one of these new advancements.