Local treatment for prostate cancer

Prostate cancer is a growing problem in men, and advanced cases are rising for the first time in 20 years, which is why screening is so important.

“For our patients that are of average risk for prostate cancer, we actually recommend screening at least every two to four years with a PSA blood test between the ages of 50 and 69 years,” said Dr. Erin Heitman, urologist at Precision Healthcare Specialists.

If it’s caught early, Bonita Springs urologist Erin Heitman said there are also a growing number of promising new treatments.

“I think where the future of prostate cancer is heading are actually focal therapies. Whether or not it’s using a laser or cryotherapy, freezing or high-frequency ultrasound technology to target prostate cancer tissue to try to treat the prostate cancer, leaving the remaining prostate tissue intact,” Heitman said.

With focal treatments, doctors deliver an energy source directly to the cancer—it may be cold or heat—which kills the cells without removing any tissue. Unlike radiation, it isn’t harmful to the rest of the body.

These treatments are only used on early cancers that are localized to the prostate and can be seen on an MRI. An added benefit is that they don’t hamper future treatments.

“If you do have a recurrence after focal treatment, you have not eliminated any of your options; you can have to repeat focal therapy or even whole gland therapy,” Heitman said.

It’s hoped the combination of early detection and less invasive treatments will change the direction of prostate cancer.

All of these treatments are available in Southwest Florida, but doctors can’t stress enough.

That timely screening is the key to catching the disease early enough to utilize one of these new advancements.