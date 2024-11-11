Suspect, victim identified in fatal Collier County shooting

WINK News
Prostate cancer is a growing problem in men, and advanced cases are rising for the first time in twenty years, which is why screening is so important.
Neighbors gathered in Naples at Cambier Park to honor the people who protect and serve our country.
There was an unveiling of another Raymond l Lutgert sculpture in Naples this weekend.
Deputies have arrested a man in connection to a fatal shooting outside a Burlington in Collier County.
Former Hendry County deputy Tyler Williams is scheduled to appear before a federal judge, and it’s all centered around a video.
The family of a 16-year-old girl is one step closer to getting justice today as the two suspects in her murder are scheduled in court.
Southwest Florida Postal Service workers have gathered to rally for higher pay and benefits.
If you’re a veteran and want to enjoy a meal deal, some restaurants are having offers.
Lee County Domestic Animal Services announced it has temporarily paused cat intake due to a rise in ringworm cases.
The Great Wolf Lodge is set to open its doors, and celebrity guest Rob Gronkowski will kick off the festivities during a private event.
FEMA is facing accusations of bias as a message sent by an employee emerged telling them to skip Trump supporter homes following a hurricane.
A 2-year-old female panther was killed by a vehicle in Collier County, increasing the death total of the endangered species to 27 for 2024.
The Weather Authority is tracking a warm and dry Veterans Day with the possibility of stray showers in the afternoon and evening.
A man was taken to the hospital after being electrocuted at a Lee County Electric Cooperative station in Cape Coral.
Veterans Day is a time to honor and celebrate the sacrifices and bravery of those who have served in the military.
Widnes Moricette, 25, has been charged with murder in the death of a man over what a witness said was a love triangle turned sour.
The Collier County Sheriff’s Office said Monday the shooting occurred in the 12000 block of Tamiami Trail East, just before 10 a.m. on Sunday.
Deputies arrived at the scene after multiple 911 calls referencing a person shot and laying in the store’s parking lot.
When deputies arrived, they found a man unresponsive in a pool of blood with what appeared to be gunshot wounds.
The victim, later identified as Merest Exilhomme Jr., was pronounced dead at the scene.
Upon arrival, deputies saw a red Chevy Camaro with two occupants, one being Moricette.
After deputies reviewed security footage from the Burlington, they saw Exilhomme, Moricette and two other people and another suspect walk out the store and engage in a fight with each other.
Moricette then walked to his car, took out a gun and shot Exilhomme.
He has been charged with murder.
Stay tuned to WINKNews.com, WINK News App, streaming, and on-air for any new developments on this story.