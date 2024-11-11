Suspect, victim identified in fatal Collier County shooting

Deputies have arrested a man in connection to a fatal shooting outside a Burlington in Collier County.

Widnes Moricette, 25, has been charged with murder in the death of a man over what a witness said was a love triangle turned sour.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office said Monday the shooting occurred in the 12000 block of Tamiami Trail East, just before 10 a.m. on Sunday.

Deputies arrived at the scene after multiple 911 calls referencing a person shot and laying in the store’s parking lot.

When deputies arrived, they found a man unresponsive in a pool of blood with what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

The victim, later identified as Merest Exilhomme Jr., was pronounced dead at the scene.

Upon arrival, deputies saw a red Chevy Camaro with two occupants, one being Moricette.

After deputies reviewed security footage from the Burlington, they saw Exilhomme, Moricette and two other people and another suspect walk out the store and engage in a fight with each other.

Moricette then walked to his car, took out a gun and shot Exilhomme.

He has been charged with murder.

Stay tuned to WINKNews.com, WINK News App, streaming, and on-air for any new developments on this story.