Credit: UC Breaking

A man was taken to the hospital after being electrocuted near a Lee County Electric Cooperative station in Cape Coral.

The Cape Coral Police Department and emergency service crews responded to the scene late Sunday evening on Southeast Eighth Place, near the Cape Coral and Coronado parkways.

According to CCPD, the man was at the substation without authorization, where he was then electrocuted.

A Med-Flight was called for the man, who was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The condition of the man remains unknown.

It has not been confirmed if the man entered the substation.

WINK News has contacted LCEC for more information regarding this scene.

