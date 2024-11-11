Miracle Moment: Ring that bell

When two girls battled and won against leukemia, their families and care team planned some big celebrations.

Fifteen-year-old Alba Cuka and 6-year-old Addi Hall both recently rang the bell to mark the victory over cancer.

We first introduced you to Addi last year when her face graced the jumbo tron in Times Square.

Hall’s down syndrome and extra chromosomes made her more susceptible to leukemia.

“It’ll be the best day of my life when she’s done. It’s sad to have to watch kids go through it,” her mom said.

The best day finally came, and it was all smiles.

For Cuka, it was smiles and a few happy tears, too.

Hall’s mom said, “Cancer may have started the fight, but you finished it.”