Miracle Moment: Ring that bell

The Midpoint Bridge is closed as we honor our veterans one step at a time, with the Veterans Day 5K, hosted by the Fort Myers YMCA.
On Monday, veterans at Truewood by Merrill were honored by Port Charlotte High School’s JROTC cadets.
This Veterans Day, the community at Pelican Preserve is coming together for the sixth year in a row to honor our veterans with a field of flags and a special ceremony.
FEMA is facing accusations of bias as a message sent by an employee emerged telling them to skip Trump supporter homes following a hurricane.
Of the six state amendments on this year’s ballot in Florida, only two made it out alive. Amendments two and five crossed the required 60% threshold.
Surveillance cameras captured someone breaking in through the glass door at the Superior Hemp Dispensary in downtown Cape Coral on Saturday.
A veteran and his wife have been conned out of their retirement savings.
A Cape Coral yard used to be green and brimming with life, but hurricane debris sitting there for so long left the spot lifeless.
Florida Gators men’s basketball head coach Todd Golden still with the team despite sexual harassment and stalking investigation.
A Cape Coral woman has been arrested for aggravated battery after she ran her car into a truck multiple times.
This Veterans Day, Southwest Florida is thanking all the men and women who served our country and protected the many freedoms we enjoy today.
A pile of trash on San Carlos Island that kept growing after Hurricane Debby is now gone.
A boil water notice is in effect for some residents of Fort Myers Beach.
Prostate cancer is a growing problem in men, and advanced cases are rising for the first time in twenty years, which is why screening is so important.
When two girls battled and won against leukemia, their families and care team planned some big celebrations.
Fifteen-year-old Alba Cuka and 6-year-old Addi Hall both recently rang the bell to mark the victory over cancer.
We first introduced you to Addi last year when her face graced the jumbo tron in Times Square.
Hall’s down syndrome and extra chromosomes made her more susceptible to leukemia.
“It’ll be the best day of my life when she’s done. It’s sad to have to watch kids go through it,” her mom said.
The best day finally came, and it was all smiles.
For Cuka, it was smiles and a few happy tears, too.
Hall’s mom said, “Cancer may have started the fight, but you finished it.”