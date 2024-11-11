Veterans Day ceremony at Cambier Park in Naples

Neighbors gathered in Naples at Cambier Park to honor the people who protect and serve our country.

Monday’s ceremony included live music by the Pine Ridge Middle School symphonic band, a JROTC demonstration and a wreath-laying ceremony.

More than 2,000 people attended the celebration to honor our veterans. It is a long-standing tradition in Naples, and WINK News wouldn’t miss it for the world.

WINK News reporter Camila Pereira was there and showed us how they honored our southwest Florida heroes.

Friends and families were there to show their support and came out to thank our veterans for their service and celebrate them.

But it’s a day that hits especially close to Ron Fiano, a Vietnam Veteran, who was among those who attended.

“It’s a day to remember all veterans worldwide,” he said, “and it makes me think back when I got back from Vietnam. We weren’t exactly welcomed back, and now it’s totally turned the other way, and everybody has embraced veterans now, and it makes me feel good. We lost a lot of people in Vietnam, and so we honor them on Memorial Day, but I think of them all the time, and we’re just happy to be here. I’m 82 years old now.”

And Delores Fiano remembers when her husband was serving, and she was back at home alone.

“It’s like you have to pray to God that he would come home…Had the baby, and every day, every day, I would send him a letter, and he met the baby when he came home, and she was eight months old,” Delores shared.

They both agree things have changed throughout the years.

Ron said, “Now it’s totally turned the other way, and everybody has embraced veterans now, and it makes me feel good.”

During this year’s event, Daniel Kowal, Collier County commissioner for District 4, announced they are working to make November Veterans Appreciation Month to give extra thanks to their veterans.

They will vote to approve it at their meeting on Tuesday.