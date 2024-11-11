Veterans Day ceremony at Cambier Park in Naples

WINK News
Prostate cancer is a growing problem in men, and advanced cases are rising for the first time in twenty years, which is why screening is so important.
Neighbors gathered in Naples at Cambier Park to honor the people who protect and serve our country.
There was an unveiling of another Raymond l Lutgert sculpture in Naples this weekend.
Deputies have arrested a man in connection to a fatal shooting outside a Burlington in Collier County.
Former Hendry County deputy Tyler Williams is scheduled to appear before a federal judge, and it’s all centered around a video.
The family of a 16-year-old girl is one step closer to getting justice today as the two suspects in her murder are scheduled in court.
Southwest Florida Postal Service workers have gathered to rally for higher pay and benefits.
If you’re a veteran and want to enjoy a meal deal, some restaurants are having offers.
Lee County Domestic Animal Services announced it has temporarily paused cat intake due to a rise in ringworm cases.
The Great Wolf Lodge is set to open its doors, and celebrity guest Rob Gronkowski will kick off the festivities during a private event.
FEMA is facing accusations of bias as a message sent by an employee emerged telling them to skip Trump supporter homes following a hurricane.
A 2-year-old female panther was killed by a vehicle in Collier County, increasing the death total of the endangered species to 27 for 2024.
The Weather Authority is tracking a warm and dry Veterans Day with the possibility of stray showers in the afternoon and evening.
A man was taken to the hospital after being electrocuted at a Lee County Electric Cooperative station in Cape Coral.
Veterans Day is a time to honor and celebrate the sacrifices and bravery of those who have served in the military.
Monday’s ceremony included live music by the Pine Ridge Middle School symphonic band, a JROTC demonstration and a wreath-laying ceremony.
More than 2,000 people attended the celebration to honor our veterans. It is a long-standing tradition in Naples, and WINK News wouldn’t miss it for the world.
WINK News reporter Camila Pereira was there and showed us how they honored our southwest Florida heroes.
Friends and families were there to show their support and came out to thank our veterans for their service and celebrate them.
But it’s a day that hits especially close to Ron Fiano, a Vietnam Veteran, who was among those who attended.
“It’s a day to remember all veterans worldwide,” he said, “and it makes me think back when I got back from Vietnam. We weren’t exactly welcomed back, and now it’s totally turned the other way, and everybody has embraced veterans now, and it makes me feel good. We lost a lot of people in Vietnam, and so we honor them on Memorial Day, but I think of them all the time, and we’re just happy to be here. I’m 82 years old now.”
And Delores Fiano remembers when her husband was serving, and she was back at home alone.
“It’s like you have to pray to God that he would come home…Had the baby, and every day, every day, I would send him a letter, and he met the baby when he came home, and she was eight months old,” Delores shared.
They both agree things have changed throughout the years.
Ron said, “Now it’s totally turned the other way, and everybody has embraced veterans now, and it makes me feel good.”
During this year’s event, Daniel Kowal, Collier County commissioner for District 4, announced they are working to make November Veterans Appreciation Month to give extra thanks to their veterans.
They will vote to approve it at their meeting on Tuesday.