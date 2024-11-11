WINK News

Parts of Fort Myers Beach under boil water notice

Writer: Elyssa Morataya
A boil water notice is in effect for some residents of Fort Myers Beach.

The affected areas include Sunview Boulevard, Palmview Boulevard and Albatross Street.

After two days of satisfactory test results, the boil water notice will be lifted.

