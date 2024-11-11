Raymond Lutgert sculpture unveiled in Naples

There was an unveiling of another Raymond l Lutgert sculpture in Naples this weekend.

You can find more of his work around the area, but this specific piece is on the North Park Shore walkway to start the walkway of art on Park Shore.

The Park Shore Fund leadership team thought what better way than by starting it with a Raymond l Rutgers piece?

This abstract piece was donated by the Lutgert family.

It will also honor Raymond Lutgert and the impact he is still having on the City of Naples.

“I think it’s a real special occasion for the community, and especially for parks or a lot of people walk up and down the stretch of the beach,” said Scott Lutgert, Chairman of The Lutgert Companies. “He passed away in 2010, but I know he would be so happy to see this here.”

The Park Shore Fund leadership team already has another piece of art they plan to install on the Park Shore walkway.

They’ve raised about half of what they need and hope to raise the other half this upcoming year.