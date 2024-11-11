WINK News

Restaurant deals for vets this Veteran’s Day

If you’re a veteran and want to enjoy a meal deal, some restaurants are having offers.

Starbucks is offering a free tall coffee on Monday.

IHOP has a free red, white and blue pancake combo.

Buffalo Wild Wings is offering 10 free boneless wings and fries.

Chili’s and Applebee’s are both offering a free meal.

You will need to show your military ID.

