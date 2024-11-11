San Carlos debris cleaned up after hurricanes

A pile of trash on San Carlos Island that kept growing after Hurricane Debby is now gone.

Ever since we learned of the debris building up, WINK News has been working to get answers from the county, contractors and anyone who could help these neighbors.

Last week, WINK News showed a mountain of trash and debris left over by hurricanes Debby, Helene and Milton, littering the area between Emily and Helen Lane on San Carlos Island.

“This is a representation of the neglect that’s been going on San Carlos Island,” said Kimberly Goulet, who lives there.

Lee County cleaned up the mess over the weekend.

Goulet, who had a front-row seat to it all, can finally look out her window again.

“I mean, I actually open the blinds and stand there and stare out in disbelief; to be honest with you, I’m still kinda like, ‘Pinch me. Is this real?'” Goulet said.

Three long months and a constant reminder of what the community went through is finally over.

“Picking up and cleaning up and being responsible with what normally would be brought here, so it’s going good,” Goulet said.

Neighbors like Goulet are extremely happy to see this gone, and the county told us that despite federal, state and county holidays, the county’s contractor continues debris collections.