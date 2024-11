American flags waving in the wind on Veterans Day in Punta Gorda. CREDIT: WINK News

Veterans Day is a time to honor and celebrate the sacrifices and bravery of those who have served in the military.

In Southwest Florida, communities come together to recognize this important day through various events and ceremonies, including parades, memorial services and educational programs.

Veterans Day is a federal holiday in the United States observed annually on Nov. 11, which this year falls on Monday.

Here are some events being held across Southwest Florida:

Lee County

Fort Myers

MIDPOINT MADNESS Veterans Day 5K

You must be a veteran to run the Veterans Day 5K. However, the Midpoint Madness registration is open to anyone.

Tickets to register are $20 for veterans and $40 for the public.

Hosted by Fort Myers YMCA

Monday, begins at 6:30 p.m.

1360 Royal Palm Square Blvd., Fort Myers, FL 33919

Veterans Day Benefit Concert

The Ben Allen Band will perform for an evening celebrating, remembering and honoring those who have served our country. This event will benefit the Miles of Smiles Foundation. Tickets are $25.

Hosted by the Nauti Parrot Oasis

Monday, 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

17200 South Tamiami Trail, Fort Myers

American Salute

The Southwest Florida Concert Band performs an American Salute to honor veterans for their first performance of the season.

Hosted by South Fort Myers High School

Nov. 17 begins at 2 p.m.

14020 Plantation Rd., Fort Myers

Cape Coral

Veterans Day Parade

The community will honor our American Heroes and pay tribute to those who lost their lives, those who served honorably and those still proudly serving our country. The Veterans Day celebration is a cooperative effort between the City of Cape Coral’s Parks and Recreation and local community volunteering.

Hosted by the City of Cape Coral Parks and Recreation

Saturday, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Cape Coral Parkway (south side, heading west from Cape Coral Street to Chester Street)

Veterans Day Breakfast

Ten-year breakfast tradition to celebrate Veterans Day. The students all line the hallways and cheer for Veterans and their families.

Hosted by Oasis Middle School

Monday, 7:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.

Oasis Middle School

Vet Fest

Come out to a free community event for all ages, featuring live music, food trucks, crafts, activities, giveaways and more.

Hosted by Northwest Regional Library

Nov. 19, 4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

519 Chiquita Blvd. N., Cape Coral

Sunsplash

SunSplash Family Waterpark will honor military personnel this weekend with free admission for all active, retired and veteran military members. Must present valid military ID at the ticket booth.

Hosted by Sunsplash Family Waterpark

Nov. 9 and 10

500 W Lake Kennedy Dr, Cape Coral, FL 33991

Bonita Springs

City of Bonita Springs Veterans Day Ceremony

The City of Bonita Springs and the Veterans Advisory Committee invite the public to attend the annual Veterans Day Ceremony. This year’s ceremony will feature guest speaker U.S. Army Lt. General (ret) Steven Blum. The ceremony will also include traditional commemorations such as the Aisle of Flags, 21-Gun Salute, Posting of the Colors, and musical tributes.

Organized by volunteers of the City of Bonita Springs Veterans Advisory Committee

Monday, beginning at 9 a.m.

Riverside Park in Downtown Bonita Springs, 10450 Reynolds St.

Sanibel

Annual Veterans Day Celebration

The Lee Coast Chapter Military Officers Association of America, in partnership with the City of Sanibel, invites the community to join their annual Veterans Day Celebration.

Hosted by the Lee Coast Chapter Military Officers Association of America

Monday, beginning at 11 a.m.

Sanibel City Hall, 800 Dunlop Rd.

Estero

Veterans Day Park Party

There will be wartime mini-musicals, free hot dogs, an American classic and muscle car show, patriotic songs by the New Horizons Choir, face painting and a visit by Too Tall Tori.

Residents are encouraged to bring family, friends and neighbors, along with lawn chairs or blankets.

Hosted by the City of Estero

Saturday, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Estero Community Park

A Salute to Our Veterans

A Veterans Day event celebrating and honoring those who have served. There will be performances by local JROTC Color Guard and speakers. Veterans receive discounts at select retailers.

Hosted by Mercato

Saturday, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Mercato, 9110 Strada Place, Naples

Veterans Day Tribute Pickleball Tournament

A charity tournament to benefit Home Base Florida. Two days of competition raising funds for the essentials for Florida veterans. Entry fee is $85.

Hosted by the Naples Pickleball Center

Saturday, all-day

Naples Pickleball Center, 3500 Thomasson Drive, Naples

Veterans Day Appreciation Weekend

Military personnel, both active and retired, will receive free admission when visiting the Naples Botanical Garden.

Hosted by the Naples Botanical Garden

Saturday-Monday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

4820 Bayshore Drive, Naples

Spirit of America

Celebrate America and our Veterans with the Naples Concert Band performance of Spirit of America. Bring a chair and enjoy an afternoon of concert band music. The following day, the Naples Big Band takes the stage at 7 p.m.

When: Nov. 10, 2-4 p.m., Nov. 11, 7 p.m.

Where: Cambier Park, 755 8th Ave., Naples The Veterans Day Parade in Cape Coral in 2021. CREDIT: WINK News.

Charlotte County

Veterans Day Parade

Port Charlotte

The Charlotte County Veterans Day Parade is scheduled for 9 a.m., Monday. The parade will start at Port Charlotte Beach Park, travel along Harbor Boulevard to Edgewater Drive and on to the William R. Gaines Jr. Veterans Memorial Park.

Hosted by the county

Monday, 9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Port Charlotte Beach Park Complex, 4500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte, FL 33952

Collier County

Naples

Veterans Day Breakfast

A Veterans Day Breakfast is a way to thank all the people who have served our country. Breakfast is free for all Veterans and $10 for non-veterans.

Hosted by ELKS

Monday, begins at 9 a.m.

11250 Tamiami Trail East, Ste A1, Naples, FL, 34113

Veterans Day luncheon

Lunch is free for veterans and their guests.

Hosted by Ed Wheeler

Monday, begins at 11 a.m.

1001 Silver Kakes Blvd, Naples, 34114.

Complimentary Museum Admission

In honor of our Veterans, the Holocaust Museum & Education Center is offering complimentary admission, a special WWII flag display and three short films.

Hosted by the Holocaust Museum & Education Center

Sunday, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

975 Imperial Golf Course Blvd., Suite 108, Naples, FL 34110

Marco Island

Veterans Day Celebration Concert

Bring your lawn chairs as the free concert will feature the Dave Bray Band.

Hosted by the City of Marco Island Parks and Recreation

Sunday, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Veterans Community Park

Airmen of Note Concert

The Airmen of Note from the United States Air Force Band will perform a free concert at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center as part of their community outreach program.

Hosted by the Charlotte Harbor Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America

Wednesday, begins at 7 p.m.

Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor Street, Punta Gorda

Hendry County

LaBelle

Resharp Veterans Day Thank You

All veterans and active-duty military personnel get one free sharpening with our Resharp machine. Just show your military ID.