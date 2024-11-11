Todd Golden coaching Gators despite sexual harassment investigation

AP FILE IMAGE – Florida Head Coach Todd Golden watches play during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against South Florida, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida.

A season filled with promise for the Florida Gators men’s basketball team is now overshadowed by a scandal centered around head coach Todd Golden.

The Independent Florida Alligator reported on Friday that Golden is accused by former University of Florida students of sexual harassment and stalking. The allegations listed in the article include sending pictures of his genitalia, sending unwanted sexual advances through Instagram, asking for sexual favors as well as taking then sending photos of women and their cars at various locations.

WINK News received this statement from a University Athletic Association spokesperson, “Todd Golden’s status as UF men’s basketball coach has not changed. He will be coaching the game Monday night.”

The Gators play Grambling on Monday.

Golden responded to the allegations on Saturday by posting a statement on X. His statement said, “For the last month, I have actively participated in and respected the confidentiality of an ongoing school inquiry. I have recently engaged Ken Turkel to advise me on my ability to bring defamation claims while this confidential investigation is ongoing. My family and I appreciate the support we have received and remain confident the university will continue its efforts to finish its review promptly.”

“When there’s two people and they’re indicating they have text messages, they have photos, they have you know Instagram Snapchat that type of thing, I would be a little bit more concerned if I was the coach,” attorney Scot Goldberg said. “And I think his attorney, he indicated that he hired an attorney, the first thing he needs to do is not worry about the defamation, is to learn how to say no comment.”

Goldberg is the managing partner of Goldberg, Noone, Abraham. When asked what’s at stake for the University of Florida by allowing Golden to continue coaching, he responded, “they’re looking at what their bottom line is. They don’t want to run out and do what many think is the right thing which is to suspend him with pay until the investigation continues. Or they stand behind him because the allegations that they’ve seen don’t stack up. So you have to kind of you have to take the university for what they’re doing is not always what’s in the best interest of the investigation but what’s in the best interest of the university.”

Golden signed a two-year extension in March, worth a reported $4 million a year.

This isn’t the first scandal a head coach at the University of Florida has faced in recent years. In 2021, women’s basketball head coach Cam Newbauer resigned amid allegations of creating an abusive environment. In 2022, women’s soccer head coach Tony Amato was fired without cause amid reports of pressuring players about eating habits and their bodies.

Those coaches including Golden were hired by athletic director Scott Stricklin.