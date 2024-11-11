WINK News

2 teens accused of Hendry homicide scheduled to appear in court

Writer: Carolina Guzman
Published: Updated:
Jayden Lawson and Roosevelt Adderly III Credit: The Hendry County Sheriff’s Office

The family of a 16-year-old girl is one step closer to getting justice as the two suspects in her murder are scheduled to appear in court.

Ja’Yhanna Johnson’s accused killers, 15-year-old Jayden Lawson and 15-year-old Roosevelt Adderly III, are expected to be in court for their arraignment on Tuesday. Adderly is the victim’s cousin.

Hendry County investigators said she was shot and killed, caught in gang cross-fire at a Clewiston dance in October.

According to the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 11 p.m. on Oct. 11, they received numerous calls reporting shots fired into a building during a dance, killing Johnson.

Both teens are charged with second-degree homicide.

They will be in court at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

