USPS workers rally for higher pay and benefits

Reporter: Elizabeth Biro Writer: Nicholas Karsen
Southwest Florida Postal Service workers have gathered to rally for higher pay and benefits.

Workers met at the Naples main post office at 10 a.m. on Monday in hopes of fairer pay after the USPS reached a tentative agreement granting an annual 1.3% raise.

The raise, however, amounts to .20 to .43 cents more per hour.

Dozens of employees held signage reading “Fair wages, not poverty wages” and “Boss says cut back, we say fight back.”

In addition to higher wages, USPS employees are rallying for better working conditions, as a fellow USPS worker, Eugene Gates, made headlines in Dallas after he collapsed and died due to the overwhelming heat index of 113 degrees.

WINK News spoke with USPS worker Brandon Deshaw, who is currently homeless despite having a full-time position.

“I am one of many nationwide city letter carriers who are homeless,” said Deshaw. “I am sleeping on my sister’s couch. I had to relinquish my apartment building back in July. I got sick, and I didn’t have enough annual or sick leave. It was either pay my rent or starve, so I chose not to starve.”

While the conditions are far from ideal, Deshaw said that the customer is the most enjoyable part of the job, as he interacts with locals daily while on his route.

Deshaw plans to stay with USPS but is transferring to Minnesota. He hopes the living situation will improve as rental rates have squeezed Deshaw out of the Southwest Florida area.

