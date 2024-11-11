USPS workers rally for higher pay and benefits

WINK News
Prostate cancer is a growing problem in men, and advanced cases are rising for the first time in twenty years, which is why screening is so important.
Neighbors gathered in Naples at Cambier Park to honor the people who protect and serve our country.
There was an unveiling of another Raymond l Lutgert sculpture in Naples this weekend.
Deputies have arrested a man in connection to a fatal shooting outside a Burlington in Collier County.
Former Hendry County deputy Tyler Williams is scheduled to appear before a federal judge, and it’s all centered around a video.
The family of a 16-year-old girl is one step closer to getting justice today as the two suspects in her murder are scheduled in court.
If you’re a veteran and want to enjoy a meal deal, some restaurants are having offers.
Lee County Domestic Animal Services announced it has temporarily paused cat intake due to a rise in ringworm cases.
The Great Wolf Lodge is set to open its doors, and celebrity guest Rob Gronkowski will kick off the festivities during a private event.
FEMA is facing accusations of bias as a message sent by an employee emerged telling them to skip Trump supporter homes following a hurricane.
A 2-year-old female panther was killed by a vehicle in Collier County, increasing the death total of the endangered species to 27 for 2024.
The Weather Authority is tracking a warm and dry Veterans Day with the possibility of stray showers in the afternoon and evening.
A man was taken to the hospital after being electrocuted at a Lee County Electric Cooperative station in Cape Coral.
Veterans Day is a time to honor and celebrate the sacrifices and bravery of those who have served in the military.
Southwest Florida Postal Service workers have gathered to rally for higher pay and benefits.
Workers met at the Naples main post office at 10 a.m. on Monday in hopes of fairer pay after the USPS reached a tentative agreement granting an annual 1.3% raise.
The raise, however, amounts to .20 to .43 cents more per hour.
Dozens of employees held signage reading “Fair wages, not poverty wages” and “Boss says cut back, we say fight back.”
In addition to higher wages, USPS employees are rallying for better working conditions, as a fellow USPS worker, Eugene Gates, made headlines in Dallas after he collapsed and died due to the overwhelming heat index of 113 degrees.
WINK News spoke with USPS worker Brandon Deshaw, who is currently homeless despite having a full-time position.
“I am one of many nationwide city letter carriers who are homeless,” said Deshaw. “I am sleeping on my sister’s couch. I had to relinquish my apartment building back in July. I got sick, and I didn’t have enough annual or sick leave. It was either pay my rent or starve, so I chose not to starve.”
While the conditions are far from ideal, Deshaw said that the customer is the most enjoyable part of the job, as he interacts with locals daily while on his route.
Deshaw plans to stay with USPS but is transferring to Minnesota. He hopes the living situation will improve as rental rates have squeezed Deshaw out of the Southwest Florida area.