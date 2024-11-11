Veterans Day 5K shuts down Midpoint Bridge

WINK News
The Midpoint Bridge is closed as we honor our veterans one step at a time, with the Veterans Day 5K, hosted by the Fort Myers YMCA.
The race kicked off around 6:30 p.m. on the Fort Myers side of the bridge. The 5K trail goes over the bridge and back around to finish right where it started at the base of the bridge.
Over 400 people signed up for the race, with about 70 of those being veterans.
Everyone running was in a competition, but veterans were put in their own category and received special shirts, so they could be easily spotted and cheered on by those running alongside them.
Runners and event organizers told WINK News the best thing about tonight’s event is seeing multiple generations unite for such an important celebration of our local heroes.
“That’s the fun part about this event is we have families run together,” said Suzie Starks, the executive director of Fort Myers YMCA. “We have moms pushing strollers and we have seniors as well, so it’s really awesome.”
“It touches my heart to see because the younger generation don’t know the history of all these guys, these men and women who served,” said Steve Camacho, a runner. “And it’s good for them to see that, and that does melt my heart.”
Another great thing about the race: all proceeds will go to the Fort Myers YMCA financial assistance program.
The bridge closed around 6 p.m. and will reopen no later than 9 p.m.