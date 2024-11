Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking a warm and dry Veterans Day with the possibility of stray showers in the afternoon and evening.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “For this Veterans Day, expect warm conditions, especially in the mid-afternoon during the Midpoint Bridge 5K Run. A weak cold front is expected to arrive on Wednesday.”

Monday

We’ll see a mainly dry and warm day for Veterans Day.

While a stray shower will be possible this afternoon and evening, the majority of Southwest Florida will remain dry.

Temperatures will continue to be the big story, with highs above normal and in the upper 80s.

Tuesday

Partly cloudy and humid for the Tuesday morning commute.

Mainly a dry day again, with a stray shower possible throughout the afternoon and evening.

Temperatures remain warm, with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s for some.

Wednesday

A weak cold front will be moving into Southwest Florida on Wednesday.

While many will stay dry, a few showers will be possible throughout the day.

Temperatures will continue to be above normal, but they will be cooler than the last few days.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

The Weather Authority is tracking the tropics and watching an area for potential development in the Caribbean.

A broad area of low pressure looks to form over the next few days, with some tropical development possibly later in the week and early in the weekend.

A few cold fronts will be moving through Florida, keeping any tropical moisture far to the south.

Models have that trend as well pushing tropical moisture West and into Central America.

Hurricane season ends on Nov. 30.