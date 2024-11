The Collier County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash between two vehicles that led to one being submerged, injuring the driver.

The crash was reported to deputies at around 5:20 a.m. on Tuesday at the intersection of Collier and Capri boulevards.

According to deputies, the driver of the submerged SUV was transported to the hospital via EMS with injuries that were not life-threatening.

No other people were reported in the submerged vehicle.

It remains unclear if any additional injuries occurred from the crash.

The CCSO dive team helped a towing company retrieve the submerged vehicle from a small canal between McIlvane Bay and East Marco Bay.

By 9:25 in the morning, crews had removed the SUV from the water and taken it away with a tow truck.

Traffic backups were reported while crews worked the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Stay tuned to WINKNews.com, WINK News App, streaming, and on air for any new developments on this story.