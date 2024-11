A father is fighting cancer with his little boy at his side. Kevin Kuznar has spent years working as a barber to build a life for his son in Englewood.

His dedication isn’t going unnoticed. Kuznar’s coworkers are raising money to help him stay on his feet so he can care for his son and get the treatment he needs.

Louie Giunta and Kevin Kuznar aren’t blood-related, but they might as well be.

“We definitely are a family-owned and family-driven barber shop. He’s part of our family too. We heard that Kevin was struggling, it was time for us to step up and help him out,” said Giunta. “He’s young, younger to me, and he’s got a little boy, and he’s now, now been out of work for almost a month.”

“In the barber world, if your chair is not full, you’re not making money. And obviously, if you’re not behind your chair, you’re not making money,” said Giunta.

Kuznar’s battle with sarcoma cancer has kept his clippers far from his clients.

It’s also made supporting his son tough as a single father.

At Wise Guys, he’s not alone. He’s family.

“Kev, listen, no matter what, no matter where this goes, how’s this goes, We got your back,” said Giunta. “We’ll always have your back because we’re family. Wise Guys is all about family. It would always be about family, and Kevin’s our family. So that’s what I tell you. We got your back Kev.”

While Kuznar pushes through treatment, the shop is shaving away his medical bills.

“Now we’re coming real close to that $2,000 mark just in a good weekend,” said Giunta.

Giunta and WINK News reporter Haley Zarcone spoke briefly with Kuznar on the phone today. He’s not in the best shape but he’s resting to get better.

Some of his clients come in weekly, not to get a haircut but to donate the money they would spend on a cut to his health journey.