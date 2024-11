A new beach resort to unwind and relax is on its way, and there’s going to be a giant green space to help with that.

On Gulf Shore Boulevard construction is well underway. The 75-year-old Naples Beach Hotel and Golf Club will transform into the Naples Beach Club.

The Athens Group is developing the site. Jay Newman, chief operating officer of the Athens Group, told WINK News: Don’t worry, your favorites aren’t going anywhere.

“We’re keeping two very beloved food and beverage experiences, HB’s on the Gulf and the Sunset Beach Bar,” said Newman.

On Tuesday, something toast-worthy happened.

Naples Beach Club granted the city a historic conservation easement, preserving over 80% of the land for recreation and open space forever, a total of 104.6 acres.

“It will never be developed for commercial purposes, no housing, no other type of development,” said Newman.

Naples Mayor Teresa Heitmann is committed to preserving the green.

“We all should be responsible with the green conservation areas that we have, and we should have more. In Florida, we can’t build concrete to concrete. The consequences are tremendous,” said Heitmann.

The North American Land Trust partnered with the city to protect the land. Stephen Carter, president of the North American Land Trust, sees its value.

“This property hosted a matrix of important conservation values and public benefits, public safety, scenic views, recreational opportunities and habitat for native birds and wildlife,” said Carter. “It’s really a cornucopia of conservation values and purposes, and we’re so proud to be part of that.”

Naples Beach Club will feature a 215-room Four Seasons resort and private residences. The developer says the resort will open in the fall of next year.