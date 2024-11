Three airlines have canceled flights to Haiti after gunfire hit a Spirit Airlines plane coming from Fort Lauderdale as it tried to land on the island.

The U.S. Embassy said gangs were behind the gunfire, intentionally trying to keep people out.

The people who were on the plane were back in Fort Lauderdale as of Monday night and are safe.

However, one flight attendant suffered minor injuries from flying debris.

Gunfire rattled the Spirit Airlines flight on Monday, just hundreds of feet from landing at Haiti’s international airport.

Forty-eight people were on board the flight.

The plane was flying over a neighborhood when bullets entered the cabin, forcing the pilot to divert to the Dominican Republic.

“Sounded like somebody dropped a steel bowl of nails on the floor of the plane,” said Kevin Adair, who was on board the flight.

The Spirit flight was not the only flight targeted by gunfire over Haiti.

JetBlue said it found that one of its planes was also hit by bullets on Monday. That flight departed from Haiti and landed safely back in New York.

Besides JetBlue and Spirit, American Airlines has also canceled all flights to Haiti.