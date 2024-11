Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking near-record-high temperatures along with drier conditions on this Tuesday.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “Expect a hotter afternoon, with temperatures nearing 90 degrees. A weak cold front will hit Southwest Florida starting Wednesday, bringing less humidity for the rest of the workweek.”

Tuesday

Warm as near record heat continues for your Tuesday afternoon.

Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s.

This afternoon, the weather is mainly dry, but a stray shower will be possible during the later parts of the day.

Wednesday

A weak cold front will move into Southwest Florida on Wednesday.

While many will stay dry, a stray shower will be possible throughout the day.

Temperatures will continue to be above normal, but they will be cooler than the last few days.

Highs will be in the mid-80s.

Thursday

We’ll see a mainly dry and less humid day for your Thursday plans.

While a stray shower will be possible, the majority of Southwest Florida will remain dry.

Temperatures will be a bit cooler, with highs in the mid-80s.

Less humid conditions will also be available to us.

The Weather Authority is tracking a tropical disturbance in the Caribbean as development will likely occur later this week.

Models highlight this disturbance and have it develop into a tropical depression or Tropical Storm Sara on Thursday or Friday.

Maloch provided a breakdown of this tropical disturbance as development in the Caribbean is likely later in the week.

The incoming cold fronts will keep tropical moisture south through early next week.

Depending on its strength and length, the cold front can pick up the disturbance and move it back Northeast and into the Atlantic.

However, if the front is not strong enough to pick up the disturbance, it can move further north and track into the Gulf of Mexico.

This scenario would be ahead of another front that looks to move into Florida next Thursday, which increases the wind shear near the disturbance

Over the next ten days, there will be a lot to track, and we’ll continue to monitor this system and share the latest on TV on WINK News.

At this current time, it remains unclear if this development will have an impact on Florida.

Over the next seven days, there is an 80% chance of further development.

Hurricane Season ends on Nov. 30.