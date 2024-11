Cape Coral leaders are set to provide an update on the Bimini Basin East project.

Leaders are scheduled to meet during its weekly Community Redevelopment Agency meeting on Wednesday to discuss the project further.

Currently, the city is buying and developing about 19 acres in its Community Redevelopment Agency’s Bimini Basin District.

Forty-three properties are slated for demolition in the southwest area of Cape Coral and Coronado Parkways as crews prepare the site for future development.

People who live in this area are being forced out of their homes, with many scrambling to find a new place to live.

“My neighbor, Shannon, called me and said, ‘Hey, did you hear the news?’ None of us had,” said Marc Bryant. “Considering we’re being moved out in only three months, you think we’d get more notice than that. Our ‘Happy Halloween’ was getting out 90 days’ notice that our lease is being terminated.”

“You know, you don’t just run out one day and get a place to live,” said Margaret Carr, whose daughter lives in an apartment in this area. “It takes time, so you’re still talking two weeks. Where are these people going?”

The city is trying to help with that problem.

Neighbors received a letter from the city stating that the impacted residents would receive aid through a city-established assistance program.

Some of the city’s new living options are either too expensive or too far away for residents.

WINK News spoke with city officials, who said their priority is to handle this process transparently and respectfully for their tenants while working closely with their property manager.

Councilman Bill Steinke also said people impacted can contact the city manager’s office for help.

Those neighbors have until Jan. 31, 2025, to find a new place to live.

WINK News will bring you the latest updates regarding the Bimini Basin Project from Wednesday’s CRA meeting.