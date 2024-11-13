Collier County nearly doubles tourism budget

WINK News
If you’re craving more Southwest Florida sports than you get here on WINK, a local sports talk radio host has your fix.
If your insurance has been canceled or is not being renewed due to this year’s storms, the state of Florida wants you to reach out to the Office of Insurance Regulation.
A Fort Myers woman says a fraudulent QR code at Barefoot Beach caused her credit card to be hacked. She’s on a mission to warn others.
This is the time of year when people start paying their property taxes, but what happens when you get your bill and it’s more than you expected?
With each hurricane that brings damage to our area, many people rush to be more resilient. On Sanibel, more than 300 people have RSVP’d to learn about raising their homes and businesses.
Repairing the Sanibel Causeway after recent storms has caused more than just traffic back-ups.
Everything inside the Escondido Lounge whispers an authentic speakeasy, from the dim red lights to the fancy vintage glasses.
A business manager feels violated after a man took money from a tip jar on Tuesday.
A blog set out to find the top U.S. cities where aspiring business owners can thrive in 2024, Cape Coral was named 13th.
Battling a sinus infection is bad enough, but contending with chronic sinus infections can be a real problem.
Here are some of Southwest Florida’s most wanted suspects for November 13, 2024.
Authorities are investigating after an SUV crashed into a restaurant at the Gulf Coast Town Center in Estero.
President-elect Donald Trump named Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida as his nominee for secretary of state on Wednesday.
A Lehigh Acres man has been arrested after deputies found he was running a cockfighting ring near his home.
On Tuesday, Collier County Commissioners approved a nearly $12 million budget for a tourism marketing campaign.
Naples business owner Marilyn Hellman feels like the county made the right decision.
“It’s nice that we get supported by our counties, our cities, our towns. It makes it easy for us,” said Hellman.
The reason why is that Collier County just approved an additional $5 million budget to increase the number of tourists in the area.
“It makes it a little bit more personal than the state… The state can allocate money, and you may not realize it, but what you see is Collier County. You’re like hey, that’s going to affect us, that’s where I get my licensing, so for that, I’m thankful,” said Hellman.
The budget stems from a lack of tourism since the hurricanes, but the county and business owners want tourists to know they’re ready and open.
“This is the area to be in. All the snowbirds are coming back now!” said business owner Carolyn Lancaster.
Lancaster couldn’t be happier, “What are you kidding? Fantastic, fantastic. The more the merrier.”
So, how will this impact the county directly?
Sandra Rios, with the tourism division of the city of Naples, said, “Really emphasize or go a little deeper into our core markets, so we can really expand some of those marketing campaigns and really stay top of mind with those visitors that are still essential to bring back here to visit, to let them know that our resorts, our hotels, are open for business.”
Although the tourism rates have dropped, the county wants visitors to know, “You’re in a destination that really understands the value of tourism, the importance of tourism to our community, and that we know we have the support of people in those places for us.”
Residents and other business owners we spoke with off-camera seem to be happy about the decision and ready to welcome visitors.