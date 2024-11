Everything inside the Escondido Lounge whispers an authentic speakeasy, from the dim red lights to the fancy vintage glasses.

A brand-new speakeasy is coming to downtown Fort Myers. But since this is a traditional speakeasy, you could walk by and not know it’s here.

“Everything from the attention to detail, from drink service, as well as how you even enter the place, will actually have that real, true tradition of the speakeasy,” said Brad Cozza partner of the Escondido Lounge.

Go down Hendry Street and head to the back of the Taco Works. That’s how you get inside.

Cozza told WINK News that when you walk inside, it won’t be hard to see what makes this place light up, even in the dark.

“A piano player on the second floor, which is kind of cool because it’s going to be a glass bottom,” said Cozza. “We have a safari room, so it has its little unique feel to it. And then you have the RQ Richards loft on the second floor.”

And speaking of Richards, since the Escondido Lounge is inside the historic Richards building, the owners are honoring local icons by naming drinks after them and adding nameplates around the bar.

“This was a pharmacy with a soda fountain. And on one occasion, you had Thomas Edison, you had Connie Mack, you had Ty Cobb and RQ Richards all in the same room. So, why would you not play into that?” Cozza said.

We caught up with Aly Harcharik as she strolled around downtown. When the Escondido Lounge opens, it’s the kind of place she’ll check out.

“I’m not a huge fan of crowds. So, again, the more hidden the entrance and calmer the environment and fun music, that’s all it’s going to be about for me,” said Harcharik.

You got that right, Harcharik. But remember, keep it on the down low.