FWC rescues baby manatee from shallow area in Caloosahatchee River

A small lone manatee in shallow water in the Caloosahatchee River

A baby manatee found in the shallows of the Caloosahatchee River is recovering after the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission transported it for care to SeaWorld.

FWC officers received a report that the baby manatee was found alone earlier this week.

A rescue team was deployed and recovered the nearly five-foot-long male manatee.

According to the FWC, the Florida manatee population has grown to a minimum of 8,350 animals, resulting in the species’ reclassification from an endangered to a threatened species under the federal Endangered Species Act in May 2017.

Manatees inhabit rivers, bays, canals, estuaries and coastal areas, moving freely between fresh, saline and brackish waters.

It is not uncommon for the threatened species to appear in bodies of water where it can become trapped, typically following weather-related events.

In September 2023, the FWC rescued a group of manatees that had been found stuck in the Whiskey Creek canal in Lee County after Hurricane Idalia’s storm surge raised water levels.

The FWC offers multiple methods to assist aquatic species in support of conservation efforts. Click here for more information.