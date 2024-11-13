FWC rescues baby manatee from shallow area in Caloosahatchee River

WINK News
The Atlanta Dream has hired longtime FGCU coach Karl Smesko to lead the team as he steps down as head women’s basketball coach of the Eagles.
The Collier County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two men who stand accused of bank jugging, stealing thousands of dollars in cash from a victim.
A man and woman have been arrested for allegedly possessing trafficking amounts of drugs after deputies stopped them for reckless driving in Punta Gorda.
Charlotte County’s HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital purchased a 4.3-acre site on Bonita Beach Road in Bonita Springs, according to Lee County property records.
A woman in North Port won $1 million from a scratch-off game.
The Seacrest Country Day School volleyball team celebrates its fourth straight state championship.
It was a day that asked for action on Interstate 75 when a private jet crashed on a highway in Collier County back in February.
Cape Coral leaders are giving an update Wednesday during a Community Redevelopment Agency meeting on the Bimini East project.
The Weather Authority is tracking a tropical wave designated as Invest 99-L in the Caribbean as development is likely to occur later this week.
The Weather Authority is tracking a weak cold front, as Southwest Florida can expect less humid conditions this Wednesday.
A Fort Myers man has been sentenced to life in prison for witness tampering and inmate assault.
Kevin Kuznar has spent years working as a barber to build a life for his son in Englewood.
A woman has been accused of stealing a car from an airport hangar and going on a crime spree.
‘Culinary rock star’ Guy Fieri was in town Tuesday night to promote his additive-free tequila brand.
A baby manatee found in the shallows of the Caloosahatchee River is recovering after the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission transported it for care to SeaWorld.
FWC officers received a report that the baby manatee was found alone earlier this week.
A rescue team was deployed and recovered the nearly five-foot-long male manatee.
According to the FWC, the Florida manatee population has grown to a minimum of 8,350 animals, resulting in the species’ reclassification from an endangered to a threatened species under the federal Endangered Species Act in May 2017.
Manatees inhabit rivers, bays, canals, estuaries and coastal areas, moving freely between fresh, saline and brackish waters.
It is not uncommon for the threatened species to appear in bodies of water where it can become trapped, typically following weather-related events.
In September 2023, the FWC rescued a group of manatees that had been found stuck in the Whiskey Creek canal in Lee County after Hurricane Idalia’s storm surge raised water levels.
The FWC offers multiple methods to assist aquatic species in support of conservation efforts. Click here for more information.