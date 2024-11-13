WINK News

HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital purchases land in Bonita Springs

Author: Therese McDevitt, Gulfshore Business
Charlotte County’s HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital purchased a 4.3-acre site on Bonita Beach Road in Bonita Springs, according to Lee County property records.

Fawcett Memorial Hospital Inc. bought the site at 9726 Bonita Beach Road in late October for $4.5 million from Bonita Beach Land LLC, a Wisconsin LLC managed by Erdman Health Care Real Estate Group LLC.

Asked whether HCA would be building a hospital in Bonita Springs, HCA Director of Media Relations Debra McKell said there are no immediate plans for the property.

