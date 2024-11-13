Lehigh Acres man arrested in connection to cockfighting

Carlos Antonio Alvarez Mugshot, Arrested 11/08/2024

A Lehigh Acres man has been arrested after deputies found he was running a cockfighting ring near his home.

The Lee County Domestic Animal Services Department received a complaint on Nov. 5 referencing a possible cock fighting ring and tied up dead roosters on Texas Road.

On Friday the Lee County Sheriff’s Office got involved and investigated said location.

They found evidence consistent with breeding and training for cockfights at the home of 54-year-old Carlos Antonio Alvarez.

They recovered 11 chickens that were used in the ring, including steroids at the location.

All of the chickens had to be put down.

Sheriff Carmine Marceno released a statement that read, “It sickens me that people will use animals for entertainment purposes. I promise to always protect those who cannot defend themselves, and that includes animals of all kind. I am proud of my Agriculture Unit and Animal Cruelty Task Force for completing a quick and efficient investigation that resulted in an arrest. This is a great example of how ‘see it, say it, make the call’ can result in shutting down criminal activity.”

Alvarez was taken into custody Friday night and charged with five counts of using conservation animals for the purpose of animal fighting.

Alvarez was released on Saturday after paying a bond of $1,250.

