Lehigh Acres man arrested in connection to cockfighting

President-elect Donald Trump named Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida as his nominee for secretary of state on Wednesday.
The Atlanta Dream has hired longtime FGCU coach Karl Smesko to lead the team as he steps down as head women’s basketball coach of the Eagles.
The Collier County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two men who stand accused of bank jugging, stealing thousands of dollars in cash from a victim.
A man and woman have been arrested for allegedly possessing trafficking amounts of drugs after deputies stopped them for reckless driving in Punta Gorda.
Charlotte County’s HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital purchased a 4.3-acre site on Bonita Beach Road in Bonita Springs, according to Lee County property records.
A woman in North Port won $1 million from a scratch-off game.
A baby manatee found in the shallows of the Caloosahatchee River is recovering after the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission transported it for care to SeaWorld.
The Seacrest Country Day School volleyball team celebrates its fourth straight state championship.
It was a day that asked for action on Interstate 75 when a private jet crashed on a highway in Collier County back in February.
Cape Coral leaders are giving an update Wednesday during a Community Redevelopment Agency meeting on the Bimini East project.
The Weather Authority is tracking a tropical wave designated as Invest 99-L in the Caribbean as development is likely to occur later this week.
The Weather Authority is tracking a weak cold front, as Southwest Florida can expect less humid conditions this Wednesday.
A Fort Myers man has been sentenced to life in prison for witness tampering and inmate assault.
Kevin Kuznar has spent years working as a barber to build a life for his son in Englewood.
A Lehigh Acres man has been arrested after deputies found he was running a cockfighting ring near his home.
The Lee County Domestic Animal Services Department received a complaint on Nov. 5 referencing a possible cock fighting ring and tied up dead roosters on Texas Road.
On Friday the Lee County Sheriff’s Office got involved and investigated said location.
They found evidence consistent with breeding and training for cockfights at the home of 54-year-old Carlos Antonio Alvarez.
They recovered 11 chickens that were used in the ring, including steroids at the location.
All of the chickens had to be put down.
Sheriff Carmine Marceno released a statement that read, “It sickens me that people will use animals for entertainment purposes. I promise to always protect those who cannot defend themselves, and that includes animals of all kind. I am proud of my Agriculture Unit and Animal Cruelty Task Force for completing a quick and efficient investigation that resulted in an arrest. This is a great example of how ‘see it, say it, make the call’ can result in shutting down criminal activity.”
Alvarez was taken into custody Friday night and charged with five counts of using conservation animals for the purpose of animal fighting.
Alvarez was released on Saturday after paying a bond of $1,250.
